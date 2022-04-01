Cybersecurity 101: Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and security concerns

The internet continues to be an essential hub for connecting artists with prospective audiences around the globe. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, were created to empower artists by trading their work through the blockchain, which stores records of transactions that cannot be modified. Put simply, an NFT is the line of code in a blockchain that validates that youown a piece of media.
After an NFT sold for almost $70 million in 2021 (and a different NFT turned out to be a scam worth $70 million this year), NFTs continue to be a hot topic barred off by the jargon of IT.
To explore this topic further, Nicola Kalderash, a first-year graduate student at the iSchool, researched NFT security for his term paper on blockchain technology.
“We talked about NFTs, about how it's the same idea [that] they create the sense of scarcity, this idea that there is going to be a lot of value in this item, this digital item,” Kalderash said.
Kalderash, who concurrently serves as the chapter president for ISACA — a prominent cybersecurity organization that offers several industry certifications — considered the security implications of NFTs. The integrity of information, as Kalderash discussed, is a concern for prospective NFT consumers.
“There have been times where people bought what they thought runs the blockchain, like a bored ape,” Kalderash said. “And then the people changed the location of the image.”
The bored ape is one of the most coveted NFTs. But without verifying that you own the tangible line of code in the blockchain, rather than a JPG image file or URL link, it does not hold any value. URL links can be changed and image files do not verify that you own the NFT.
Beyond the potential for violation of integrity through changing a URL address (if the NFT seller does not properly integrate it into an unmodifiable blockchain), many NFT marketplaces do not have strong cybersecurity practices, such as multifactor authentication, to safeguard customers.
“It doesn't have the regulation of the Securities and Exchange Commission behind it,” Kalderash said. “That's why it's like a wild west.”
Cybersecurity professionals note the lack of legal consequences for identity fraud on NFT marketplaces as a major reason for skepticism of NFTs. Issues surrounding cryptocurrency — decentralized, virtual currency often used to purchase NFTs — are further complicated by the amount of personal identifiable information that may be stolen during transactions.
“Right now, we're in a crypto boom,” Kalderash said. “Everyone's talking about crypto; people can't stand it. They're investing way more money than they should — money they can't afford to lose — into these entities, in crypto, and that's just sad.”
Blockchain Council created a security guide for anyone is interested in cryptocurrency. By nature, cryptocurrency is protected through encryption. Losing your private key, which decrypts your information from encrypted ciphertext to human-readable plaintext, would mean someone else could access your confidential information.
Emerging tech trends bear the risk of fluctuating in value until overcoming the peak of inflated expectations. Kalderash’s work assessing NFTs and cryptocurrency suggests people not invest too heavily into these trends before they are assessed over the long term.
“Not all that glitters is gold,” Kalderash said.
Kalderash cautioned interested students to do their research before purchasing an NFT. While OpenSea is one of the most reputable NFT marketplaces, students should still remain vigilant as to what they are buying and whether or not it is a legitimate purchase.
