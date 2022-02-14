Fire drills during online classes: How they’re scheduled by UW

During the monthlong return to online classes during winter quarter, residents of North and West Campus residence halls experienced disruptions during their Zoom classes due to scheduled fire drills.
UW’s environmental health & safety (EH&S) department plans its fire drills according to the Seattle Fire Code, which requires quarterly drills on campus. While EH&S tries to schedule fire drills around student life, unforeseen circumstances — such as a rapid shift back to online classes — can make it difficult to ensure no one is negatively affected.
“Fire drills are required by law to be quarterly,” Drew Zimmerman, assistant director for maintenance and operations at EH&S, said. “There’s one for autumn, winter, spring, and summer quarters. They are scheduled a year in advance.”
Online classes are not the only factor taken into consideration when scheduling drills. According to Zimmerman, the different uses of residence halls play a role, too.
“We could have met our requirement and completed it before classes at 6 or 7 a.m., but I think we would have received similar, if not more, complaints doing it then,” Zimmerman said. “It’s hard to make everyone happy in these, but we also have to plan around the venues in our building. It’s important we don’t do it in the middle of a breakfast or lunch rush.”
Many on-campus residents attend online classes from their dorm rooms. As such, during the fire drill many students experienced an interruption during class time.
“I definitely saw several students walking out with their laptops in class,” Zimmerman said. “I recognise that that was probably a nuisance. The online classes for winter quarter was not something we necessarily had planned for with the fire drills … In retrospect, I do think that there’s some action we could have taken with the online classes.”
In addition to the city fire code, the university is also bound to its fire drill scheduling by UW administrative policy, according to Scott Nelson, fire safety and engineering manager for EH&S.
“Factors that can determine when drills occur are generally operations within [or] around the building and personnel availability,” Nelson wrote in an email. “Other constrictions can also exist, such as for dorms, the first drill of each year shall be conducted within 10 days of the beginning of classes.”
EH&S has the ability to change the times of fire drills, but due to the temporary nature of online classes, Nelson and his team did not alter the schedule.
“Fire drills are absolutely able to be moved once planned depending on the circumstances,” Nelson wrote. “However, this was a potentially one-off situation for the winter quarter 2022 related to doing classes remotely while being in their dorm rooms. We keep things like this in mind when we plan for our next set of drills.”
