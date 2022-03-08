Oak Hall repairs complete, Denny Cafe & District Market to reopen March 28

Housing & Food Services (HFS) completed building repairs caused by flooding damage to Oak Hall on Jan. 14, according to Rob Lubin, director of UW facilities and capital development. HFS is looking to reopen Denny Cafe and the District Market on March 28.
“We postponed it to Jan. 14,” Lubin said. “We didn’t feel like we could open successfully for the residents on [Jan. 2].”
According to Lubin, HFS opted to use temporary replacement parts in some cases due to supply chain issues, which should be replaced by summer when the permanent parts are available.
The addition of free-arm closures to doors –– a tool that allows students to prop doors open while immediately closing if a fire alarm goes off –– and the fixing of aesthetic damages done to doors are examples of the repairs that Lubin said are coming this summer.
In November 2021, Lubin said in an article for The Daily they were considering leaving a floor empty in Oak Hall for high school tours, as only around 20 students who were relocated out of Oak Hall returned to their original rooms. Those plans were put on hold amid the winter omicron surge as empty rooms were used to help quarantine students who tested positive for COVID-19.
“We were happy we had a number of empty rooms [in Oak Hall] that we could set aside for that,” Lubin said.
What is certain in future HFS plans, according to Lubin, is the reopening of Denny Cafe and the District Market expected on March 28, the first day back from spring break. The reopening was pushed back from the original date of March 1 because the UW dining group needs to test the equipment, also known as a “burn-in.”
“The dining group needs to fire up all the equipment to make sure it’s working,” Lubin said. “They’re ordering food and supplies to operate the facilities … and then there’s cleaning going on by a combination of the contractor’s crew and the Housing & Food Services custodians.”
With the exception of the $250,000 insurance deductible, Lubin said the costs of repairs will be covered by insurance.
“We’re just under $5 million at this point,” Lubin said. “But by the time we’re done, it should be closer to $6 million.”
The repairs are not expected to increase rent costs for students. If the insurance provider for HFS does raise insurance rates, it could equate to a few dollar blanket increase for students, helping to maintain a security net for future repair costs.
Absher Construction, the general contractor that built Oak Hall and helped with the extensive repairs, was involved with the entire process, according to Lubin.
“[Absher] has really done great work,” Lubin said. “They built the building and were still on site for the warranty period when the flood happened. With all the things going on — labor shortages, supply chain issues — they’ve really done unbelievable work for the university.”
