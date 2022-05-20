What’s with all the fire alarms on campus?

Ever wonder why there’s so many fire alarms going off on campus, sometimes multiple times a day — and waking up in the middle of the night to leave your dorm, or having to leave mid-class, only to find out the alarm wasn’t triggered for an actual fire.
The department of environmental health and safety (EH&S), responds to and investigates all fire incidents on campus; Scott Nelson is the department’s fire safety and engineering manager.
“One of the first points I want to make is [that] all fire alarms on campus are ‘real,’” Nelson wrote in an email. “There is no such thing as a ‘false’ alarm.”
When an alarm occurs, the EH&S building and fire safety team works to determine its cause. Nelson listed four main triggers for the fire alarm system: activation of a sensor such as a smoke detector, activation of a water flow switch for buildings that have an automatic fire sprinkler system, pulling a manual fire alarm, and EH&S activating a fire alarm system to conduct evacuation drills for buildings.
“There [have] been a total of 263 alarms (44 alarms/year average) over the last six years,” Nelson said. “When we compare this year's alarms to the previous five years, we have 47 alarms, which is about average compared to the low of 29 in 2021 (COVID-19 impact) to a high of 61 in 2019.”
According to Nelson, 251 alarms — more than half of the total alarms — are associated with Housing & Food Services (HFS) facilities such as dorms and dining halls — with 56% of HFS alarms being caused by burnt food, Nelson said. EH&S works with HFS to notify residents of the hazards associated with cooking in order to lower that percentage.
Nelson warned against forgetting to put water in microwave ramen or leaving pots and pans on stoves unattended. Surprisingly, microwave popcorn is also a common cause of fire alarms.
HFS fire alarms are also triggered by system issues, which account for 13% of alarms; this includes water pressure surges on flow switches, dusty smoke detectors, and broken pipes and sprinkler heads. Airborne particles that trigger smoke detectors — including construction dust, wildfire smoke, and smoking/vaping indoors — account for another 11% of alarms. Malicious pull station activation accounts for about 10% of alarms, while accidental pull station activation makes up 7%. In total, all of these events cause 97% of the fire alarms, according to Nelson.
“The fire alarms systems we select for use on campus have been rigorously tested and certified for operation,” Nelson said. “After initial installation, our UW Facilities Fire Shop inspects, tests, and maintains the fire alarm system and connected systems to assure us they are ready to work when needed. Bottom line is we want the fire alarm systems to work when needed even when that means inconvenient alarms at all hours of the day.”
Reach reporter Aisha Misbah at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @aishatheewriter
