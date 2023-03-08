Say ‘Yeah’ for the YEAH study

A study at UW called the Young Adult Education on Alcohol & Health (YEAH) is reimagining sex education at the collegiate level.

Led by Jessica Blayney, the YEAH study focuses on alcohol and sexual health education, developing an online, confidential, sex-positive program geared toward college-aged women. The program also covers topics applicable to all young adults, such as sexual communication, consent, alcohol, and emotions.

“What really drew me into the study was their mission to provide an educational program for young adults about drinking and health behaviors that are also sex-positive,” Mia Thompson, a fourth-year psychology student and research assistant on the YEAH study team, said.

Growing up in Texas, Thompson felt that her sexual education was lacking. Many of her peers were given harmful and shameful messages about sex that she felt ultimately contributed to acts of unsafe sex later in life. Since moving to Washington and becoming involved with the YEAH study, she has become an advocate for open conversations about finding the balance between sexual health and sexual safety.

“As someone part of that age group, I felt that YEAH would be a really meaningful opportunity to create something that could help others my age, especially something that would help them be safe and healthy without shaming them for their past, present, or future behavior,” Thompson said.

Thompson’s lack of sex education in Texas reveals the cracking foundation of the crumbling house that is the U.S. sexual education system. According to Planned Parenthood, only 39 states and the District of Columbia mandate some kind of sex education and/or HIV education.

But the YEAH study is working to counter exactly that.

“With YEAH, we’re hoping to flip that script and provide the information that will actually keep [women] safe and healthy,” Thompson said. “In a slightly cheesy and symbolic way, my participation in YEAH is like a love letter to those whose sex education failed to protect them from harmful experiences, and it means a lot to me that I’m able to be a part of that.”

Not only is the study playing an important role in educating and bettering the sexual experiences of women, it’s also continuing to make a significant impact on the people involved with it as well.

According to Michelle Duong, a research assistant on the team and a fourth-year double major in psychology and microbiology, the modules in the study focus on consent and establishing boundaries in both sexual and non-sexual contexts.

“Younger me would have benefited so much from learning how to establish boundaries with people,” Duong said. “Skills like this are so important to learn, but aren’t taught in a traditional sex ed class, so being able to be a part of this study has been really fulfilling for me.”

Duong’s previous sexual education experiences consistently lacked discussions of female pleasure and was often abstinence-based and male-centric.

“It was exciting to see something that was being made with the intention of educating women in their own sexual journey,” Duong said.

Despite the importance of alcohol and sexual education for people of all genders, it is often overlooked. According to a recent study by the Guttmacher Institute, adolescents were less likely to report having received sex education on key topics in 2015 to 2019 than they were in 1995.

“This is a very important topic in everyone’s lives, and one that needs to be studied more,” Maya Patel, a third-year public health major and research assistant on the team, said. “It is especially important that we educate people about this topic.”

Patel spoke about how joining the team has helped her cultivate a passion for women’s health issues and reproductive rights as she also pursues a minor in gender, women & sexuality studies.

“Joining YEAH was a no-brainer,” Patel said. “Its goal is to help educate women about sex and help give them resources so they can have a better sex life … I love talking and learning about this study, so joining YEAH has been one of the best decisions I’ve made at the University of Washington.”

The YEAH study is currently looking for women ages 18-24 living in Washington state to help test the program.

