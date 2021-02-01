Researchers at the UW help individuals with spinal cord injuries regain some upper limb function

Researchers at the Center for Neurotechnology (CNT) recently published their findings from a study that combined electrical spinal cord stimulation and physical therapy to help participants with spinal cord injuries regain some hand and arm mobility. The team is one of the first to focus on upper extremity function improvement using spinal cord stimulation.
“A spinal cord injury is the damage to the spinal cord that interrupts communication between the brain and the body,” Fatma Inanici said. “And the recovery of nerve cells in the central nervous system, such as in the brain and spinal cord, is really limited.”
According to Inanici, although spinal cord injuries are currently incurable, electrical spinal cord stimulation, which has been successfully used to decrease pain, is now showing promising results for regaining mobility. Certain methods, such as epidural stimulation, involve a surgically placed neurostimulator device near the lower spinal cord. Electrical currents are sent to areas around the spine, initiating muscle contraction.
The researchers took a non-invasive approach. In this treatment strategy, the spinal cord is stimulated through electrodes placed over the skin around the site of injury.
“By using a very high carrier frequency, this unique waveform allows us to deliver high stimulation intensities over the skin that can reach deep spinal cord without causing pain,” Inanici said.
In 2017, the study was first conducted with one participant. The most recent study involves six more individuals from the Seattle area. Each participant contributed a minimum of eight months in a crossover study designed to observe the effects of spinal cord stimulation paired with physical therapy.
Jon Schlueter, one of the participants of the study, began treatment in 2019. Fifteen years ago, Schlueter had sustained an incomplete spinal cord injury; after an initial rehabilitation period, he had regained some movement in his left hand, while his right side remained dormant.
“It had been almost 10 years and I’d kind of moved on a little bit, so when I learned about this study, I was just interested in it,” Schlueter said. “I didn't have any expectations or anything, [but] what appealed to me was that there was no surgery involved in this. It was just a really accessible therapy.”
During the first two months, Schlueter performed baseline tests to measure hand functionality and practiced physical therapy exercises without additional treatment. After his progression had leveled, he started the stimulation phase of the trial.
For the next two months, spinal stimulation was applied while Schlueter continued the training exercises. According to Inanici, all participants received the stimulation treatment three times a week in two-hour sessions.
“I would sit for a few hours at a table and do repetitive physical therapy-oriented handed exercises,” Schlueter said. “If you've been in PT before, you know it means being constantly challenged to do what seems physically impossible and moving the bar higher at each accomplishment.”
The results of the study show that participants’ upper extremity movement and strength had improved significantly with stimulation-paired training compared to training alone. With the stimulator on, he was able to easily pick up a small wooden ball, and repeated the pinching exercises with increasingly smaller objects. By the end of the trial, he could pick up tiny ceramic beads.
In the six months following the treatment, participants had also retained most of their gains in movement without any additional stimulation. Schlueter is still able to pick up small objects and plays the guitar every day, and he continues to do his physical therapy exercises at home.
According to CNT co-director Chet Moritz, Schlueter’s recovery is an example of engineered neuroplasticity — a form of rehabilitation that uses engineered devices to restore connections in the nervous system, and a major focus at the CNT.
Transcutaneous spinal cord stimulation is currently an experimental treatment protocol. An expanded clinical trial began this month, with 65 new participants planned across all study sites. By increasing data to support its safety and efficacy, the new treatment strategy can gain FDA approval for clinical use.
Spinal cord injuries are costly to the individual and the community, Inanici said, and she emphasizes that any new findings can bring hope to patients and decrease economic burden.
Reach reporter Jessica Wang at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Jssica_vv
