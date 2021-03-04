UW study finds access to 3D mammography limited by race, ethnicity, education, income

Women of color, lower education, or lower income are less likely to be able to access 3D mammogram technology, according to a UW study.
The study, conducted between 2011 and 2017, sought to determine whether access to 3D mammography scans over 2D mammography scans differed based on race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status, according to Dr. Christoph Lee, a professor of radiology at the UW. Data was collected from women ages 40 to 89 across five different states and 92 imaging facilities.
Throughout the course of the study, 3D mammography technology became increasingly common, from being used in 3% of all exams in 2011 to about 83% of exams in 2017, according to Lee. However, there was not an equitable increase in access to this technology.
“We found early on that women of minority race, ethnicity, lower education, lower income were less likely to attend a screening facility that offered 3D mammography,” Lee said. “Over time, as 3D mammography became the dominant screening modality, there was still a disparity between Black women and women with lower education [and] lower income in obtaining that 3D mammogram over a 2D mammogram.”
At facilities with both 2D and 3D mammography screening capabilities, Black women and women with lower education and lower income were more likely to receive a 2D mammogram than white women and women with higher education or income, according to Lee.
3D mammography is associated with improved screening performance and outcomes, according to Lee. This technology is known for a lower recall rate — resulting in fewer false positives — as well as an increased ability to detect cancers.
“The reduction in recall rate is seen across the board for almost all women based on age [and] breast density,” Lee said. “Cancer detection is a benefit for 3D over 2D mammography for some women based on their age and density.”
Due to SB 5912, a law passed in 2018, patients in Washington state do not have to pay additional money out of pocket in order to get a 3D mammogram screen. However, not all states or screening facilities have similar laws, which could present an access barrier to some people seeking mammograms.
Medicare started covering this form of screening halfway through the study, so little is known about how much of this disparity is due to finances, according to Lee.
“But we do see that women coming from lower-income neighborhoods are less likely to get that 3D mammogram, and we think that one possible reason is a lack of insurance and a lack of ability to cover that extra out-of-pocket payment,“ Lee said.
As the study only set out to determine whether or not there was a disparity in access, it did not offer up ideas for potential solutions.
“Now that we know there is a disparity, we know that we have to do future research in this area to address those racial, ethnic, educational, [and] financial barriers to 3D mammography,” Lee said.
Reach contributing writer Kate Companion at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @kate_companion
