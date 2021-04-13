UW researcher seeks to be first to detect polarized light from ‘hot Jupiter’ planets

A recent study is looking to be the first to detect polarized light reflected from exoplanets, planets outside of our solar system.
When light acts as a wave, it oscillates; light that oscillates in random directions is nonpolarized, whereas light that moves in one direction (i.e. up and down or side to side) is polarized. This aspect of light is a useful tool for astronomers, as light often becomes polarized when it reflects off of other surfaces.
As light reflects differently off of various surfaces, the direction in which it becomes polarized can tell researchers a lot about the surface it was reflected from. Interactions with clouds, water, vegetation, and land all reflect and polarize light in different ways, which astronomers can then analyze.
“It’s kind of like extra information that can help you really pin down what, for example, the clouds are made out of,” Dr. Kim Bott, a former postdoctoral research associate in astronomy, said. “Are they water or sulfuric acid or hydrocarbon haze or something like that?”
Bott has since moved to UC Riverside, but completed much of the research for this project at the UW.
Within the project, Bott had difficulties distinguishing between light reflected from planets and light coming from their stars, since there are many processes by which light can become polarized. Stars usually produce non-polarized light, which then can become polarized in its interactions with other materials. However, stellar magnetic activity has been found to create polarization, which can make starlight look like light reflected from the planet.
According to Bott, systems with magnetically inactive stars are least likely to produce their own polarization and are therefore good candidates for analysis.
The study focused on four “hot Jupiters” — exoplanets that are about the size of Jupiter and close to their host stars. Due to their size and distance, hot Jupiters were thought to be the best type of planet for observing all kinds of reflected light, but astronomers have since come to realize that hot Jupiters aren’t well-imaged in either polarized or non-polarized light, as they are actually much darker and less reflective than previously thought, Bott explained.
Of the four hot Jupiters examined, 51 Pegasi b was the only one found to reflect polarized light, although additional observations are needed to confirm this. As the study indicated, this may be due to the fact that 51 Pegasi, the planet’s host star, was the quietest and least magnetically active of all four stars surveyed. 51 Pegasi b coincidentally was the first exoplanet discovered orbiting a main sequence star like the Sun when it was examined in 1995.
Planetary polarization detection is best used in concert with other exoplanet detection methods because, though this method is not well-suited to finding new exoplanets, it is useful in helping researchers determine what type of surface, and particularly what type of cloud, the light was reflected from, according to Bott.
“If we do follow up observations to this [51 Pegasi b] detection and get a more firm detection, then it kind of opens the gates to this being a more useful technique in the future,” Bott said. “And if it turns out to be a non-detection, it's still quite useful because we're learning about how stellar activity and interstellar mediums contribute to polarization, and we’re characterizing stars as we do.”
Reach reporter Sarah Kahle at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @karahsahle
