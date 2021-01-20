Lyving larger: Redefining what it means to be alive

Would you consider a virus to be alive? How about a star, or perhaps fire? What about an internet meme?
In a conceptual paper published last year, Michael Wong, Ph.D., and his colleague, Caltech’s Stuart Bartlett, Ph.D., sought to introduce a new term to the astrobiological lexicon and, along with it, a broader understanding of the origin of life on Earth and the possibility of its emergence elsewhere in the universe.
As a graduate student studying origin of life theories at Caltech, Wong (now a post-doctoral researcher in the UW astronomy department) recognized the need for a new definition of life.
He noticed that the most prominent theories focused on explaining the emergence of one “privileged function”: a fundamental quality of life so important that its development led to the subsequent emergence of all other aspects of life. The most popular privileged functions among these theories include metabolism, compartmentalization, and self-replication.
According to Wong, while not necessarily invalid, the issue with privileged function theories is that asserting one function’s importance over all others precludes the myriad possibilities in which life could form, while also vastly limiting our understanding of astrobiology and greatly narrowing the scope of what we could consider to be extraterrestrial life.
Meanwhile, across the Caltech campus, Bartlett — similarly disillusioned with the plethora of privileged function theories, — was developing his own ideas about the necessary qualities of life. Rather than focusing on any one privileged function, Bartlett instead focused on the larger roles these functions fulfilled, eventually noting four key biological processes (or pillars, as he refers to them) that all life must meet.
Thus, the pair define “lyfe” (pronounced “loif”) as any system that fulfills Bartlett’s four key biological pillars: dissipation, autocatalysis, homeostasis, and learning. Life, then, is encompassed by the definition of lyfe, and is the specific form that these four pillars take on Earth.
“We wanted to preserve L-I-F-E to mean what it means to most people, which is life as we know it,” Wong said. “We wanted to create a word that would represent a superset of living systems, of which life as we know it is a subset."
Wong and Bartlett’s definition is a concise yet inclusive way to reexamine the origins-of-life-on-Earth debate by defining lyfe separately from the specific chemical, geological, and physical processes that gave rise to the three privileged functions of life.
This definition broadens the possibilities of what we would consider living (or “lyving”) to include organisms that may or may not execute the three privileged functions, but do obey the four pillars, therefore greatly widening our criteria in the search for extraterrestrial lyfe.
The first of the four pillars is dissipation, or the harnessing of free energy to do useful work. Photosynthesis, a form of metabolism, is perhaps one of life’s most common forms of dissipation: plants turn sunlight into other forms of energy that cells can then use for any number of biological functions.
The second pillar of lyfe, autocatalysis, refers to the notion that under ideal conditions, lyfe will attempt to exhibit exponential growth. The self-replication of RNA and DNA, another of life’s privileged functions, is a prime example of autocatalysis, but this pillar can also be expressed by asexual bacterial reproduction.
The third pillar, homeostasis, refers to lyfe’s ability to maintain its internal processes in spite of environmental perturbations. Temperature regulation, such as by sweating or shivering, represents one of life’s forms of homeostasis.
The last of lyfe’s four pillars is learning, or lyfe’s ability to process, retain, and act upon information about its environment. Darwinian evolution is perhaps life’s most universal form of learning, as information that increases an organism’s chances of survival is encoded within its DNA and then passed on to offspring.
Any entity that fulfills some, but not all, of the four pillars can be categorized as sublyfe. Fire exhibits dissipation, autocatalysis, and homeostasis, but does not learn and thus, while sharing some qualities with lyfe, it is nevertheless not “alyve.” Memes could also be considered a form of sublyfe, according to Wong and Bartlett, as they exhibit dissipation in their harnessing of computational power and autocatalysis through their uninhibited spread across the internet, but do not learn or maintain homeostasis.
Lyfe remains an abstract concept for now, as we have yet to discover any instances of its occurrence other than life on Earth. However, examples of completely unlifelike lyfeforms abound in Wong and Bartlett’s theoretical musings, as well as in the greater world of science fiction (Star Trek is notorious for its plethora of wild, yet potentially lyfelike, biological imaginings).
There are many sources of free energy in the universe, and other lyfeforms may have figured out how to use them for their own dissipative needs. Organisms that harness mechanical work, magnetic fields, or perhaps even substances as exotic as dark matter as a means of energy production would certainly be very different from life as we know it, but could very well represent a novel form of lyfe.
Wong and Bartlett acknowledge the potential impact their new definition could have on the field of astrobiology, and are hopeful that their work will help people widen their understanding of life to include its vast possibilities.
“I think our primary motivation was mainly for people to broaden their own conception of what life could be, and to also introduce the idea that we can have a definition of life that is very inclusive,” Bartlett said. “In that sense, we hope to try and help introduce a new perspective.”
