Seattle 2022 election results

Election Day 2022 has come and gone. Although final totals will not be known for some time, due to Washington state’s exclusive use of mail-in voting, over 50% of ballots have been counted in most races, according to The Seattle Times and The Associated Press.

Democratic United States senator, Patty Murray, has won reelection with 57% of the vote, fending off her Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley. After the overturning of Roe v. Wade, reproductive rights has become a red-button issue for millions across the nation, making each Senate race especially contentious. Murray, who is pro-choice, has been a strong advocate for reproductive rights during her 30 years in the Senate. Smiley ran on a platform of pro-life policy.

In the race for Washington’s 7th District House seat, Rep. Pramila Jayapal easily won reelection. Jayapal, running on a platform of social and environmental justice, circumvented Republican opponent Cliff Moon, by a landslide, winning over 85% of the votes.

Initially too close to call, the secretary of state race has been called for Democratic candidate and incumbent Steve Hobbs. After a second day of post-Election Day voting, nonpartisan candidate Julie Anderson conceded, trailing Hobbs’ 49% of the vote with 46% herself.

Washington State Legislative Districts (WSLD) 43 and 46, which represent UW and its surrounding community, saw the reelection of all potential candidates, as they all ran unopposed. This included state senator Jamie Pedersen, as well as state representatives Nicole Macri and Frank Chopp.

The 46th Legislative District’s state senate and representative races were a bit more enticing. Moses Lake native Javier Valdez defeated Matthew Gross with 85.7% of the vote for WSLD 46’s state senate race, while Gerry Pollet steamrolled Hadeel Jeanne with 87.4% of the vote for WSLD 46’s state representative position one race.

First-time candidate Darya Farivar is on track to becoming the first Middle Eastern woman to serve on Washington State’s legislature, as she currently leads Lelach Rave with 56.6% of the vote and 33% of ballots left to count for WSLD 46’s state representative position two race.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney race was won by Leesa Manion with 56% of the vote, who currently serves as the chief of staff to outgoing attorney Dan Satterberg. On Nov. 10, Jim Ferrell of Federal Way conceded to Manion.

Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B, concerning updating voting methods for the offices of mayor, attorneys, and city council positions, are currently underperforming at the polls. As of Nov. 9, 50.9% of voters opted to retain the current voting system of selecting one candidate.

Of the two propositions, 1A would allow voters to select as many candidates as they wished in a type of approval voting, while 1B would implement a ranked-choice system of voting.

Reach reporter Jacquelyn Jimenez Romero at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jacquelynjmzr

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.