Seattle passes the vote for ranked choice voting

Following this year’s midterm election results, Seattle has voted to adopt a new voting system that will alter the political landscape of local elections. With a deadline to start by 2027 at the latest, Seattle voters will switch to a ranked choice voting system where they will rank up to five of their preferred candidates as opposed to casting their ballot for a single candidate.

Seattle voters were asked two questions in the 2022 primary elections in regards to the current and proposed voting systems. First, they answered whether they wanted the current system to change, in which 51% of voters voted “yes.” They were then asked to decide, if that system were to change, whether they would want to switch to approval voting or ranked choice voting. 76% of voters voted for ranked choice, while only 24% voted for approval voting, thus enacting ranked choice voting for future Seattle primary elections.

Instead of voting for one specific candidate, voters rank up to five candidates in order of their preference. If a candidate receives more than 50% of first choice votes, then they would win the position outright. If no candidate wins a majority of first choice votes, the candidate with the fewest number of first choice votes would be eliminated and the process continues with the remaining candidates until a candidate receives a majority of the vote.

Ben Chapman, communications manager at FairVote Washington, explained how ranked choice voting has the potential to change the political environment.

“Ranked choice voting fundamentally reshapes the conversation to where candidates have to reach out to all voters, not just their possibly polarized small base,” Chapman said. “They have to reach out across all types of ideology and political preference lines.”

Because this new system will challenge candidates to extend their campaigns beyond the scope of their own political party in order to succeed, the hope is that it will usher in a new era of increased bipartisanship and accountability in political candidates. Due to the nature of ranked choice voting, winners of these elections are projected to have wider support across the entire population than what is seen in traditional voting systems.

“In this time of divisiveness and negativity, ranked choice voting is an antidote,” Chapman said. “It’s a way to calm down the polarization and refocus politics on the actual issues that affect all of us.”

Ranked choice voting works to give individual votes more weight by preventing vote-splitting — an electoral phenomenon where votes for candidates with similar ideologies are spread out, thus reducing their chances of winning the election. Many advocating for this system claim it increases voter representation due to voters’ ability to have more flexibility and confidence with this system.

“You have more expression, more control over your vote,” Chapman said. “You get more voice.”

Research has also found that ranked choice voting creates better outcomes for women and people of color. A 2022 study by Represent Women found that women made up 47% of mayors elected through ranked choice vote elections, but only 31% of mayors in the 100 largest U.S. cities. In addition, a study by FairVote found that the 2021 New York City elections, which used ranked choice voting for the first time, led to the most diverse election outcome in history and increased voter turnout to levels the city hadn’t seen in 30 years.

Due to the more representative outcomes that ranked choice voting delivers, the system is gaining popularity across the country as more regions introduce it to their election process. Ranked choice voting is used statewide in Alaska and Maine, as well as in large city elections such as New York City and San Francisco.

With the exponential increase in ranked choice voting across the country, Seattle joins a long list of well-respected and increasingly diverse ranked choice election centers across the country.

Reach contributing writer Nicole McMillan at news@dailyuw.com.

