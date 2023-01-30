Senate Speaker announces resignation at ASUW Senate meeting

The ASUW Senate held a short meeting Jan. 24, during which Senate Speaker Anastasia Vargas announced her resignation.

The breakdown:

Vargas shared she will rejoin the senate as a senator.

The senate successfully passed its internal organic act.

Multiple senators were elected as liaisons to senate committees.

Now hiring: ASUW Senate Speaker

After six months in the role, Anastasia Vargas has resigned as the ASUW senate speaker.

“[As senate speaker], you cannot give your opinion on anything,” Vargas said. “You have to remain extremely unbiased, you have to remain super neutral, and for me, I had such a difficult time struggling with that.”

Vargas is looking forward to being able to take a stance on matters that are important to them again as a senator.

“I definitely want to see more tabling from ASUW,” she said. “[Now], I have more time to put my effort into passion projects.”

The senate will hold nominations for the position during their next meeting Jan. 31.

Celebrate good times

More than a month and half since its introduction, OA-29-20 was approved by a vote of 48-2. The organic act will update the senate’s own internal rules and bylaws.

“The [organic act] does not have to be approved by the board because it’s an internal senate thing,” Vice Speaker Mario Falit-Baiamonte said. “We’ll assume that it has passed.”

The act was originally introduced by Sen. Ishan Ghosh-Coutinho and co-sponsored by Sen. Rohini Kilaru.

Nominations and elections galore

Sen. Nandana Jaideep was elected First Year Experience Student Advisory Council liaison, and senators Connor Jung and Parker Shaw were elected Finance and Budget Committee liaisons.

Sen. Jood Almokharrak was elected liaison of the Intern Task Force, which is in charge of finding ways to get paychecks into the hands of ASUW interns. Currently, all ASUW interns are unpaid.

“Interns put in a lot of hours,” Almokharrak said. “That [affects] the student’s performance if they are taking a lot more credits, and I think that interns getting paid will also show appreciation to them.”

The ASUW Senate meets every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in Miller 301 and over Zoom. The link to their meetings can be found on their website.

Reach writer Shira Zur at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @shira__zur

