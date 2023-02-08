Sewing Latinx culture and Husky Pride through apparel

After meeting for the very first time in a speed dating activity in class, Ananya Mishra, third-year student and CEO, Moe Thet Nay Chi, fourth-year student and chief financial officer, Natalia Sotelo, fourth-year student and chief marketing officer, Miranda Sahagun Barraza, fourth-year student and chief operating officer, and Lisa Pomerlyan, chief technology officer, joined together to establish Sewn Apparel, a new apparel company that aims to represent BIPoC students through cultural designs and UW merchandise.

All five women are students in the entrepreneurship minor who took ENTRE 472: Creating a Company, taught by Alan Leong. Through the speed dating process, they found that they shared a similar interest in creating a company focused on bridging culture and the UW population.

Throughout conversations with the Sewn Apparel team, a greater sense of ENTRE 472’s inner workings emerged. To start, the first quarter of the two-quarter course focused on creating a business, pitching the idea, and receiving funding.

As the class is self-funded, all of the profits from the end of the quarter will go back into funding future ideas. Sewn Apparel received funding to pursue their idea on the first go.

Now into the second of two quarters, the group has moved onto manufacturing and selling the product. At the end of the course, continuing the business is up to the student entrepreneurs.

The inspiration behind the product stemmed from the founders’ own diverse identities. They recognized that, although they all come from different cultural backgrounds and they are all UW students, there wasn’t anything that meshed those two identities.

“You do not need to belong to just one community,” Mishra said. “You can be a UW student, and also proudly represent your culture.”

After figuring out that they wanted to combine merchandise and cultural designs, the group conducted interviews to gauge people’s thoughts on their business idea. In these interviews, it was found that the majority of those surveyed did not own any UW merchandise.

“We realized it had to do with the design, the colors, the representation, the price, the quality among a bunch of different factors,” Sotelo said.

After much customer research through the interviews, Sewn Apparel saw a high interest in their proposed product and decided to move forward with a design centered around the loteria, a game of chance from Mexico.

Sotelo, the in-house artist, wanted to integrate iconography and lived experiences into the hoodie, ensuring that customers could resonate with the design even if unfamiliar with loteria. In addition to having cultural designs, they chose a pastel color palette, offering their hoodie in beige, pink, and lavender to steer away from the traditional UW colors that the bookstore offers.

“I actually made the first sale to a guest that came over to my house,” Chi said. “I didn't even need to say anything and he was sold.”

As of now, the company has received much positive feedback from the community. One comment that stood out to Chi was someone running up to her and immediately saying, “I never buy merchandise, but I'll buy this.”

“We didn’t even have to tell her what the design is trying to achieve,” Chi said. “She instantly got it, and I was just like, ‘Wow this is amazing.’”

By integrating Latinx culture into their UW merchandise, the group hopes to further create a sense of community and make UW a home away from home for all students.

“I had no idea what I was coming into when I started in the fall,” Mishra said. “I had absolutely no idea that I would meet these people and form such beautiful bonds. I think we have that understanding where we see that this could turn into something bigger.”

The group is currently in the process of talking to the University Book Store about selling their cultural merchandise there in the future.

“Given that we are a small business starting out, we have to target one population at a time,” Mishra said.

In the future, Sewn Apparel hopes to expand and create more products with different cultural designs. In the meantime, they can be found tabling at the Ethnic Cultural Center or at pop-ups at cafes around the Ave. The company’s product can also be found online.

Reach reporter Jacquelyn Jimenez Romero at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jacquelynjmzr

