Sexual abuse in privately operated ICE detention centers, digital prisons, and mass surveillance pt. 2

Editor’s note: The following two-part story contains direct references to sexual abuse and sexual assault.

ICE’s digital prisons and mass surveillance

The UW Center for Human Rights’ (UWCHR) report wasn't the only recent coverage of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as several local grassroots organizations recently released a report titled “Tracked and Trapped: Experiences from ICE Digital Prisons.” This particular report covers the rapid expansion of the “Alternatives to Detention” program by the Biden administration which enables constant monitoring and e-carceration of over 280,000 families and individuals as of July 2022.

According to “Tracked and Trapped,” this constant monitoring can include ankle bracelets, at-home ICE officer visits, ICE office check-ins, and a smartphone app called SmartLINK that tracks phone data and requires users to regularly send pictures.

The report says that these types of surveillance are yet another form of incarceration that are painful, intrusive, stigmatizing, and have long-lasting adverse physical and psychological effects on already overwhelmingly targeted communities of color. It also includes several testimonies of immigrants who could not find work and whose families have been traumatized due to these poor conditions.

“SmartLink reminds me of Apartheid in my country,” Michael Bongani Langa, a South African immigrant, said in the report. “Now immigration and Detention PLUS Deportation is the order of the day in America. Being torn away from your family because of this inhumane treatment is a violation of human rights.”

Maru Mora Villalpando, co-founder of the activist group La Resistencia, said that such digital prisons increase private prison companies’ profits even more by eliminating overhead costs of having a facility and employees, and by obtaining large amounts of data that can be sold.

“It's clear to us that, for one, Amazon Web Services have been providing the cloud services for Homeland Security to [store] all our data, but they also provided [it] to other companies such as Palantir,” Mora Villalpando said. “Palantir is a company that developed ... software of reading license plates of the cars ... [and then] sells that to [ICE].”

The Guardian reported that BI Inc., a subsidiary of the GEO Group, has been the sole contractor of these e-carceration programs and that the company secured a new five year contract with ICE in 2020 for nearly $2.2 billion. Software giants like Amazon contract with the Department of Homeland Security for data collection, storage, and management through Amazon Web Services, according to grassroots organization Mijente’s 2018 investigation.

ICE surveillance extends not only to immigrants but also to a vast majority of the U.S. population, according to a recent report by the Georgetown Law Center on Privacy & Technology. ICE has used facial recognition programs on driver’s license photographs of 32% of adults, has access to driver’s license data of 74% of adults, tracks car usage of 70% of adults, and can pinpoint 74% of new homeowners’ addresses when they connect to utilities.

“These forms of digital surveillance make it possible for immigration authorities to go around many of the protections that have been instituted in places like Washington to try to avoid having our local governments collaborate in the hunting of migrants,” Angelina Godoy, director of UWCHR, said.

According to a 2018 Seattle Times investigative report, Washington’s Department of Licensing (DOL) regularly shared driver’s license information with ICE, directly contradicting the executive order issued by Governor Jay Inslee in 2017. Since then, Mora-Villalpando noted that it has taken quite a bit of organizing to put the DOL under scrutiny.

“It's impossible to avoid ICE,” Mora Villalpando said. “That's why we wanna get rid of it … I've always said to people [threatened by ICE], don't wait until it happens because it's going to happen sooner or later … we need to fight back.”

Immigrant communities fight back

According to Mora Villalpando, local grassroots organization La Resistencia works to create connections with incarcerated immigrants that lead to information and resource sharing. For example, Mora Villalpando pointed to the story of a Palestinian detainee in the Northwest Detention Center (NWDC) who called La Resistencia to arrange support for an Indian detainee who did not speak English.

“They are able to be resilient regardless of ICE trying to break them,” Mora Villalpando said. “Our people keep fighting even in the worst circumstances ... They're united, they're taking care of each other. What are we waiting for on the outside? What is our excuse?”

Mora Villalpando said that one can support La Resistencia through donations that go directly to ICE detainees, sharing their social media posts, and showing up to solidarity days held every Saturday outside the NWDC.

“We cannot just be afraid, because that's what ICE wants,” Mora Villalpando said. “If we are in community and we’re not only ready to respond but we are on the offensive … we can really prevent a lot of families’ separation. It’s on us.”

Reach contributing writer Vyom Raval at news@dailyuw.com.

