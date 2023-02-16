‘Shooting for the moon right now to see how high this can go’

For the month of February, the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) has partnered with the Black Student Commission (BSC) to host a food drive and fundraising challenge to benefit the UW Food Pantry.

Founded in May 1930 at Howard University in Washington, D.C., the NPHC is comprised of historically Black fraternities and sororities: Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Delta Sigma Theta, Phi Beta Sigma, Zeta Phi Beta, Sigma Gamma Rho, and Iota Phi Theta. Together, these organizations make up what is known as the “Divine Nine.”

The NPHC serves as the governing body of the nine historically Black fraternities and sororities. UW currently has five active chapters including Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Phi Beta Sigma, Zeta Phi Beta, and Delta Sigma Theta.

This challenge is running for the month of February to coincide with Black History Month. The goal was to inspire friendly competition between the five chapters to see who can raise the most money.

Aliyah Cleveland, a third-year student, first developed this idea in the fall. Cleveland, who serves as an intern for BSC Campus Relations, also volunteers at the UW Food Pantry. She has been a volunteer for over two years, and in the fall of 2022, she noticed a major change.

“I walked into the pantry early fall quarter, and I found out that their budget was cut,” Cleveland said. “That meant that they didn’t have the same produce that they used to have. They didn’t have the same hygiene products, they didn’t have the same canned meat and protein selections.”

After budget cuts, things have shifted for the pantry. It has been difficult for the pantry to continue providing at the same level that they previously had, Cleveland explained. This inspired her to pitch the idea, hoping to find a way to involve the community in supporting the pantry.

Food insecurity is a major issue affecting many students at UW. Earlier in the fall, The Daily reported on the rise of food insecurity, citing a 2019 Urban@UW survey that found that 20% of UW students struggle to consistently get food on the table.

The UW Food Pantry offers a free, easy way for any UW student or faculty member to stop in and shop for food to help combat food insecurity. The pantry is staffed by student volunteers, like Cleveland, and it relies heavily on donations to keep the pantry stocked, especially now as the pantry faces an increase in demand for services.

The NPHC Donation Drive is working to raise funds, as well as collecting non-perishable food items and hygiene products to donate directly to the pantry.

Calen Garrett, fourth-year and director of the BSC, is ecstatic with the engagement that he has seen so far.

“In two weeks of running, we are [past] $1,000 raised,” Garrett said. “Our dropbox for non-perishable food items at the Samuel [E.] Kelly Ethnic Center is almost full. We are really happy with how things are going so far, and we are really appreciative of the community's help. Our original goal was to raise $1,000, so Aliyah and I are just trying to shoot for the moon right now and see how high this can go.”

To donate non-perishable food items and hygiene products to the donation drive, visit the donation bins located on the first floor of the Samuel E. Kelly Ethnic Cultural Center.

Monetary donations and fundraising progress of the campaign can be found on the donation drive’s website. More information about the UW Food Pantry can be found on their website.

Reach reporter Sofia Schwarzwalder at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schwaarzy

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.