Shot down: Supreme Court delivers devastating blow to Biden’s student loan relief program

On June 30, a 6-3 ruling by the United States Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. The court’s conservative majority ruled over the three liberal justices.

Under the program, up to $10,000 of loan debt would have been canceled for borrowers making less than $125,000 a year, and up to $20,000 in forgiveness would have been available for recipients of Pell grants. In total, the program sought to eliminate more than $400 billion in federal student loan debt.

Approximately 43 million Americans would have benefited from the loan forgiveness plan. Of that group, 20 million would’ve had the entirety of their student debt canceled.

Student loan payments have been on pause since March 2020 and are set to restart in October, with interest beginning to accrue Sept. 1.

Immediately following the Supreme Court ruling, President Biden announced a 12-month grace period to aid individuals who cannot pay. While borrowers are able and encouraged to make their payments, those who do not are not at risk for loan default, credit harm, or wage garnishment during this period.

Following the Supreme Court ruling, the Biden administration announced several new actions to support those with student loan debt, including the Saving on a Valuable Education plan. This plan proposes limiting monthly undergraduate loan payments to 5% of income, as opposed to the current 10%.

UW reported that between 2020 and 2021, 34% of graduates had student loans with the average cumulative loan debt being $20,793.

For students struggling with the cost of college, UW’s Office of Financial Aid has resources available to help students navigate financial options and obstacles.

This is a currently developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available

Reach News Editor Sofia Schwarzwalder at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schwaarzy

