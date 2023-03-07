‘Si, se puede’

Students for Farm Workers (SFFW) at UW is a support group for the United Farm Workers (UFW) union. This group was formed in collaboration with UW students, alumni, and Washington union leaders in hopes of stopping UW from selling and serving mushrooms from the Greenwood Mushrooms farms in both District Markets and dining halls.

According to the UFW, farmworkers from the Greenwood Mushrooms farms in Sunnyside, Washington, formerly known as Ostrom Mushrooms, have faced dangerous workplace conditions, discriminatory firings, wage cuts, and unfair treatment for years.

In 2022, workers decided to form a union with UFW, the nation’s largest and most enduring farmworker labor union, founded in the early ’60s by activists Dolores Huerta and Cesar Chavez. Both previous and new management at the farm, however, refused to recognize the union and their demands.

The group’s goal is to support farmworkers and their organizing efforts by joining farmworker picket lines and demonstrations, organizing UFW events on campus, and raising consumer awareness of farmworker issues at retailers.

Raising consumer awareness is one of UFW's most important efforts to support the Greenwood Mushrooms farmworkers. It involves identifying where the mushrooms are being sold and stopping the retailer from selling them. UW is a customer of Greenwood Mushrooms’ Sunnyside location through their wholesaler Charlie's Produce.

After this identification, SFFW has been working on expanding their group by holding meetings to get students involved, tabling at the HUB, and starting a petition for students to support the Greenwood Mushrooms farmworkers.

“We really just want to show them that they have people who are willing to provide them with any support that they need, any resources, any hope, any solidarity, to show that they're not alone in this,” Maya Cruz, a fourth-year student and organizer with SFFW, said.

The group hopes UW will use its power to hold the farm accountable by stopping the sale and serving of produce from Greenwood Mushrooms on campus. They also hope UW will ask its distributor, Charlie’s Produce, to stop purchasing from Greenwood Mushrooms Sunnyside until the company negotiates a contract for fair wages and safe working conditions with the UFW.

“In selling these mushrooms to their student body at both District Market locations and in serving them at their dining halls, the University of Washington is complicit in ignoring the rights of farmworkers,” SFFW said in their petition. “We can no longer stand by and watch this transpire.”

Reach writer Jacquelyn Jimenez Romero at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jacquelynjmzr

