Silent but not-so-deadly

A new study led by UW researchers found that volcanoes emit more sulfur in their dormant state than previously believed. This passive degassing was once considered negligible by many climate models, but atmospheric sciences graduate student and lead author Ursula Jongebloed’s research challenges that notion.

“The reason we originally wrote this proposal was to study the phytoplankton source [of sulfate],” Jongebloed said.

Phytoplankton are microscopic marine algae that were previously thought to be the biggest source of preindustrial sulfate. When Jongebloed and her team’s data indicated that volcanic sulfate was a larger component in the preindustrial Arctic, they switched gears. One challenge that they faced involved quantifying preindustrial sulfur — that age ended nearly 200 years ago.

“Part of the struggle of studying the preindustrial is that we don’t have a time machine,” Jongebloed said.

A geologist’s version of a time machine is an ice core, a column of ice extracted from a glacier or ice sheet. Each year, they gain a new layer of ice, providing researchers with preserved data from the preindustrial era. The ice core that Jongebloed’s team used was left over from a previous study and had been sitting in a freezer for 15 years.

The study found that in the preindustrial Arctic, volcanoes contributed about two-thirds of the atmosphere’s sulfate, even in periods of dormant activity. This was significantly more than current climate models predicted, in part because it’s hard for satellites to measure the amount of volcanic sulfur from space; only about one in five volcanoes release enough sulfur to actually be detected by the satellites.

To understand how much the anthropocene has changed the atmosphere, scientists first need to understand older climate states. Knowing how much global warming has been caused by greenhouse gases is difficult to quantify without knowing how much cooling sulfate aerosols have contributed. Even though sulfate does have a slight cooling effect due to its ability to reflect sunlight, this effect is not strong enough to offset the warming from the greenhouse gases.

“The main driver of Arctic climate change is still [carbon dioxide] and greenhouse gases,” Jongebloed said.

The study is also important from a public health standpoint. In Iceland, citizens who live near volcanoes have reported headaches and nausea from exposure to volcanic gasses and aerosols. Similarly, Hawaii issues “vog” warnings to alert people to the presence of volcanic fog, which affects air quality.

Since the study was published, Jongebloed and her team have circled back to studying their original subject: phytoplankton.

Based on other studies, scientists assumed phytoplankton were the largest source of sulfur in the atmosphere before humans. While Jongebloed’s paper on volcanic sulfate questions this preconception, her team still wants to investigate phytoplankton emissions specifically.

Other papers have found that primary productivity (the process of converting energy to organic substances) has been declining since the preindustrial era, which is alarming because entire ecosystems rely on primary producers to survive.

By measuring how much sulfate was released by preindustrial phytoplankton and then comparing those findings to today’s levels, Jongebloed and her team hope to quantify how much primary productivity has declined.

Studying the preindustrial levels of sulfate from both volcanoes and phytoplankton is likely not possible without ice cores. But with global warming melting glaciers and ice sheets, future research like Jongebloed’s will become increasingly difficult.

There are groups, like the National Science Foundation’s Ice Core Facility, that are working to gather and store ice cores so that future research will be possible. Not only are they preserving windows to the past, but they are also preventing science from melting away.

Reach contributing writer McKenna Sweet at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mckenna_319

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.