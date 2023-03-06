‘So few [people] want to talk about’ the issues

Editor’s note: Up-to-date information on Seattle elections can be found here. Resources for registering to vote can be found here.

Current District 4 seat holder Alex Pedersen is not seeking reelection next term. Ron Davis, Kenneth Wilson, and Matthew Mitnick have all announced their candidacy.

Mitnick, a 22-year-old UW graduate student studying public administration, announced his candidacy last November. As listed on his campaign website, Mitnick is “a Seattle Human Rights Commissioner and Co-Chair, UAW Local 4121 Steward, Be:Seattle Board Member, Seattle DSA Member, and former IBEW Political & Nonprofit Workers Associate Member.” Other past experience includes work to provide direct support to renters through the King County Housing Authority’s emergency housing voucher program and work as a representative on UW’s Services & Activities Fee Committee. The Mitnick campaign is accepting no corporate donations and is run primarily by volunteers.

The Daily had an opportunity to sit down with Mitnick to discuss his candidacy and campaign.

Q: “Why are you running?”

A: “I decided to run because there are so many issues right now that workers, students, and renters are experiencing, yet so few [people] want to talk about them and actually address them. We need a voice on the city council that can actually fight for those issues and is not as concerned about political preservation or satisfying a large corporate donor base.”

Q: “Many people may see your age as a weakness given that many of the candidates are older and thus have more life experience than you. Do you think that age doesn’t matter, or that your age in fact is a strength?”

A: “I am running as a youth candidate. That is one of the reasons that I wanted to do this in the first place, because we are in a district that has UW as such a strong and large base of renters and students and we need a voice on the city council and we need youth who are willing to fight back. For far too long, politics have been defined by people who have been in office for decades, people who have worked in the bureaucratic system for years, and they work to uphold the status quo. I am actually interested in working to create change and that is a sentiment shared by a lot of youth right now.”

Q: “As someone who is young, and has a campaign very in touch with students, how will you make sure that you can also be a representative and advocate for families and older members of the community?”

A: “That is defined by our coalition. Our coalition is represented by those working families who are guiding us. There is an argument that I hear many people make talking about experience. Experience is as much as those who are leading the efforts with you. It’s really important to me that when we are talking about these issues, as a representative, I am there to fight for them and make it happen. We are guided by people who are personally impacted by these issues.

“When we are talking about working families, seniors, they are guiding our policies. They’ve already shaped the policies that I’ve been promoting on this campaign.”

Q: “What is the most important issue to you?”

A: “I would not put one issue as being the most important to me because every issue impacts people differently. If we are talking about housing, public safety, climate change, there are disproportionate impacts, predominantly on poor people, people of color, people who don't have access. [In] this campaign, we are looking at things through an intersectionality lens. We are guided by four pillars around rent control, community control over the police, Seattle Green New Deal, and a worker’s right to unionize.”

Q: “If elected, you’ve pledged to only take a $40,000 salary, can you explain why that is, and why you feel it is important?”*

A: “All too often we see people use politics for personal gain. It’s important to me, by taking an average worker's salary, that that is not the case. I am walking the talk. All these public dollars should be going back into the district. We should be using the dollars to improve the material needs of everyone here, regardless of whether they vote or not.”

*After the interview, Mitnick sent a correction via text regarding this question, “On the $40k there was miscommunication between my staff when we put that on the website. With inflation, the average worker’s salary is closer to 60k, so that’s what I'm pledging.” His website has since been updated with new language to reflect this change.

