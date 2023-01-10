“So much more than [an HFS cafe]”

On Jan. 3, students returned to an emptier campus, as Parnassus, the trusty café in the basement of the Art Building, was permanently closed.

Two days after its closure, a sign on the door of the location advised students to go to the recently opened Oak District Market for their coffee needs.

Parnassus was a longtime staple, especially for arts students, offering a cozy place to study and grab a coffee between classes.

In 1951, the café was opened by students, though the story of the origins of Parnassus are contested. Until this quarter, it was one of the oldest coffee shops in Seattle and the oldest café on campus.

According to UW Dining, the café had been losing profits at too rapid of a pace to be able to continue functions.

“Parnassus Café has operated at a deficit for the last two years with minimal or no subsidy in place, and the School of Art + Art History + Design and Housing & Food Services [(HFS)] can no longer continue to absorb the losses for this café,” Robert Bickham, UW Dining director, said.

However, age certainly played a factor in the closing of Parnassus. According to Bickham, the space had ongoing maintenance issues that contributed to the deficit.

Until 2011, Parnassus was solely student-run. In this initial form, all profits from the café went towards scholarships for arts students. When the transition to HFS partnership occurred, proceeds from half of Parnassus’ profits and any tips went to the Parnassus Endowed Fund, which supports scholarships and graduation awards for students in the School of Art + Art History + Design.

Parnassus also served as a student art gallery, and accepted submissions for work to be hung on the walls throughout the year. In 2021, a group of students missing the gallery due to the pandemic even started a Parnassus Gallery online to continue the tradition of displaying student work.

The space embraced the idea of being “for artists,” especially with its underground aesthetic. Upon entering, the casual Parnassus consumer could expect to be greeted with people chatting about their next project, students busily typing at their computers, and the baristas ready to make their day.

The community will greatly miss Parnassus and all of the memories that were made there.

“Parnassus was so much more than [an HFS cafe],” Abby Danko, a second-year and former Parnassus employee said. “My life literally would not be the same if I hadn’t worked there.”

According to Danko, Parnassus experienced a significant decline in quality and many experienced staff left at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, coinciding with managerial changes.

However, while Bickham said that changes to the managerial team had made substantial improvements to labor and food costs, revenue levels were not comparable to pre-pandemic levels.

“Non-dining plan revenue, or credit card transactions, are down significantly across all campus locations as remote work and study options have changed how the campus community engages with the dining program,” Bickham said.

As for the future of the Parnassus location, the space is not HFS and therefore it is up to the School of Art + Art History + Design to determine what will eventually enter the space.

