On March 29, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Narcan, a nasal spray medication which is used to quickly stop and counteract an opioid overdose, to be sold over the counter (OTC). While the price of the nasal spray has not yet been announced, this will be a major factor in how accessible it is to the most at-risk populations.

Dr. Caleb Banta-Green is a researcher at the UW Addictions, Drug & Alcohol Institute. According to Banta-Green, while this approval is positive, its overall effect on reducing the overdoses on a national level is expected to be minimal.

“[The FDA decision is] certainly a worthwhile thing to do, and it's most likely to be of value to people who are already going to the corner drugstore and getting medications for other things,” Banta-Green said.

Where currently on the market, injectable naloxone, the generic name for Narcan, is available for less than $5. This low cost option is viable, as drug users “are more likely to be used by people who do use illicit drugs because they're more comfortable with syringes,” according to Banta-Green.

Banta-Green noted that individuals who pick up Narcan at the drugstore are less likely to be individuals who frequently interact with people who use and abuse illicit drugs such as opioids.

Access to Narcan already exists, however OTC availability may encourage more people to keep a dose in their medicine cabinet at home or in their bag with them.

“[This] is something that anybody can do and should be prepared to do,” Banta-Green said.

Narcan is expected to be available for purchase at drug stores, supermarkets, online, and other such places by late summer 2023.

UW students can currently have Narcan mailed to them free of charge through The People’s Harm Reduction Alliance (PHRA). Anyone in Washington state can order through the PHRA’s website. Free Narcan is also provided by the Kelley-Ross Pharmacy Group. It is available on site or via mail.

For more information on Narcan and how to administer it, visit the CDC’s website.

