‘Sometimes there are clashes’

On April 20, the UW Black Student Commission (BSC) and Black Student Union (BSU) took to Instagram, updating their followers and the UW community of the two groups’ recent accomplishments in the fight for racial justice.

The list of achievements was both prefaced with and concluded by the organizations highlighting those who have worked to make this progress possible while condemning other individuals and organizations who claim to have had a hand in the effort.

“Year after year, individuals and large groups attempt to exploit [and] pervert BSU Initiatives for their own gain,” the post read in part. “They make bodacious claims about how they will work with and for us that never hold water.”

These organizations are not alone in their frustration. Students involved in other diversity commissions, such as the Queer Student Commission (QSC), are disconcerted that hard work is not being recognized as their own and groups and individuals who had no part are claiming it, in particular the ASUW.

“You work a lot, and then, all of a sudden, the recognition is somewhat for the entire body [ASUW] as a whole, but [they’ve] never come to talk to [us],” Hadi Yusri, director of the QSC, said.

Even though diversity commissions are a part of the ASUW body, they often work independently or hand-in-hand with RSOs. When ASUW takes credit for this work, not only can it be disheartening for the commissions, but it can also lead to RSOs thinking twice about working with ASUW or its commissions in the future.

“When we connect with RSOs and they want to work, and they see this rising concern of, ‘When we work with them, no one will remember us at all as an RSO that worked closely on this,’ we see the delineation from working collaboratively with ASUW in general,” Yusri said.

Calen Garrett, director of the BSC, has spent four years around the diversity commission and has witnessed RSOs become frustrated when ASUW commandeers their work for talking points. In response, Garrett works to represent the interests of the RSOs while keeping the conversation open and searching to find common ground.

“In the most recent BSU post, they [BSU] stated that some people over the past couple years have started to use BSU demands or work of this office as talking points,” Garrett said. “Sometimes there are clashes and I try and see where they are coming from. Where can I have a conversation with anybody over here, anybody over there, anybody on campus that may be at odds with these entities?”

Gray areas arise because diversity commissions are a part of the ASUW governing body, and the entirety of their funding comes from the ASUW budget. According to Yusri, it is important for the achievements of ASUW to be seen, yet it is discouraging to not see individual commissions’ work recognized.

“It’s unavoidable,” Yusri said. “We want people to know what the organization has done as a whole, but it is tough.”

While conflicts still arise, both Yusri and Garrett say they maintain good working relationships with the rest of ASUW. Both directors feel that they have people within ASUW they can go to with issues or questions that may come up.

“I believe we have a shared understanding of what our community needs and how we can support each other in getting to the end goal,” Garrett said.

For more information on diversity commissions and the work they are doing to represent all UW students, visit their websites here.

Reach contributing writer Cyrus Storlie at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @CyrusStorlie

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.