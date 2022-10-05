SPD announces increased patrols in wake of violent weekend

Days after the U-District experienced several unrelated violent attacks resulting in multiple gunshot wounds and a death by vehicle, SPD chief Adrian Diaz announced on Oct. 5 that emphasis patrols would be enforced in the area to address concerns of public safety.

A few hours after midnight on Oct. 1, an unidentified 21-year-old male was struck and killed by a vehicle. The driver was suspected to have fled an earlier shooting on the Ave. The following morning, four UW students were shot after a bar altercation on the Ave.

“No one should have to fear for their safety as they go about their daily lives,” interim vice president for campus community safety Sally Clark said in a statement. “UW is committed to doing what it takes with our neighborhood and citywide partners to prevent violence and maintain a secure environment for our community.”

