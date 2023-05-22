‘Student leaders are supposed to know their students best’

On April 20, several of the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) candidates were heading toward the HUB in the pouring rain. Voting had closed the previous day, but results had yet to be released. The election results would determine who would be making the decisions in the 2023-24 school year. As the executive student leaders of ASUW, the BOD has discretion over all spheres of student life.

Halfway across the world, vice president-elect Ellis Andrews was fast asleep. It was the middle of the night in Toulouse,France, where Andrews was wrapping up her study abroad program.

“I wake up, and my eyes are blurry. I’m in my dark room, my host cat’s meowing in the corner at me,” Andrews said. “I open my phone, and I remember Naomi Snow … texted, and she was listing off the names of everyone who won, and I was in shock, like I didn’t really believe it. I didn’t go to sleep until 4 a.m. that night.”

After months of campaigning, the new BOD was finally assembled: President Jacob Feleke, Vice President Ellis Andrews, Director of Programming Naomi Snow, Director of Campus Partnerships Azaan Leslie Brown, Director of Community Relations Anastacia Mikaele, Director of Diversity Efforts Leah Sishu, Director of Internal Policy Francisco Dojenia, and Director of University Affairs Nandana Jaideep.

Though the announcement of the election results were a source of celebration for the new BOD, low voter turnout was a major point of concern. Fewer than 1,700 students voted in the 2023 ASUW election. Turnout was higher during COVID-19, when approximately 3,000 students voted in the 2020 ASUW election.

“I don’t even know what to think,” Brown said. “It’s terrifying, the fact that not that many people were involved in voting, especially for an organization that’s supposed to help the students.”

After The Daily’s investigation last fall revealed that a company was promoting legally inadmissible sexual assault kits to UW students, the BOD filed a complaint with the Washington state attorney general, and the office issued a cease-and-desist notice to the company within the month. However, according to Snow, few students are actually aware of ASUW’s accomplishments.

“Right now, the only people who care about ASUW are those in ASUW, those trying to join, and those who have a direct stake in it,” Snow said in an email. “The real issue is that students don’t know or have a reason to care about ASUW.”

Jaideep emphasized that the role of the BOD is to serve the student body.

“Student leaders are supposed to know their students best,” Jaideep said. “But if the student leaders are disconnected from the student body, then that defeats the purpose of having a student government.”

A major priority of the new BOD will be face-to-face interactions with students.

“There needs to be more work from the board members as a whole,” Feleke said. “Going out to the community, to RSOs, and to different organizations around and on campus to let them know that we are here.”

Feleke is no stranger to student advocacy. In 2022, he and Sishu co-founded the UW East African Student Association (EASA).

“Creating spaces like EASA helps students know that this community is here for them and that their realms at this university are wider than … what they’re used to,” Sishu said. “Students deserve to have a space where it’s not always about school, but sometimes it matters about friendship and the memories that you make here.”

Sishu plans on continuing her advocacy work into her new role as director of diversity efforts. One of her top priorities — increasing students’ awareness of and access to resources.

“The resources that ASUW has could change people’s experience here at UW,” Sishu said. “If students don’t know that that resource is available to them, then in what way are they going to … make their experience here at UW better?”

Dojenia acknowledged that confusing language of ASUW documents can make it difficult for students to stay informed.

“Governing documents are just legal jargon in the first place,” Dojenia said. “It’s going to be confusing for anyone, even if they’re meant to understand it.”

Andrews believes that collaboration between ASUW and the student body is key.

“One-man movements are really hard,” Andrews said. “You get a lot more done when you have someone else helping you, when you encourage each other, and when [you] can support other people in our shared goals.”

UW is home to over 33,000 undergraduate students, and ASUW acts as the voice for each and every one of those students.

“The ‘Associated Students of the University of Washington’ implies that every single student is involved,” Feleke said. “It shouldn’t be called its name until it actually functions as its name implies.”

So, if you weren’t one of the 1,697 students who voted in the 2023 ASUW election — or even if you were — there are many ways to get involved in ASUW, including attending an ASUW Senate meeting, visiting with ASUW leadership during their office hours, or checking out a BOD meeting.

Reach contributing writer Alice Miller at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @alicemillercopy

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.