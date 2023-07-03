Take a selfie, then your temperature

Being able to easily detect fevers gives patients the ability to seek medical care in a timely manner. However, many households do not have a thermometer for reasons ranging from availability to cost.

To address this problem, researchers at UW have created FeverPhone, a new app that gives users the ability to take a patient’s temperature by holding a smartphone to their forehead. The app requires no additional hardware to operate.

Dr. Mastafa Springston served as a co-author on the study. He is also a UW clinical instructor at the department of emergency medicine in the UW School of Medicine.

“People come to the ER all the time saying, ‘I think I was running a fever,’ ... that’s very different than saying ‘I was running a fever,’” Springston said.

Joseph Breda, a UW doctoral student in the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science and Engineering, did his undergraduate research at University of Massachusetts Amherst working to prove that air temperature could be measured using the sensors in smartphones. At UW, the inaccessibility of thermometers prompted Breda and his advisor to wonder whether it would be possible to use smartphone sensors to detect a fever.

The app is the first of its kind. Though further research is necessary, the initial tests produced promising results.

After several stages of development, researchers ran a clinical trial at the UW School of Medicine’s emergency department. The trial had 37 recruits, 16 of whom had a fever. Data from the trial showed that FeverPhone had an average error range of 0.23 degrees Celsius when estimating patient core body temperatures. The clinically acceptable range is 0.5 degrees Celsius.

The app offers new possibilities for both medical providers and patients alike.

“I think the most exciting use case for something like this is closing the information loop between patients and healthcare providers,” Breda said in an email. “Even if it’s just as simple as informing healthcare providers on how many people are estimated to have a fever in their area using this app. I think this can be really useful for planning and preparation for things like local flu outbreaks. It’s also really important to be able to confirm you may be getting sick as early on as possible to avoid spread.”

FeverPhone has only been tested on three phone models so far. To maximize accessibility, the team hopes to expand it to more phone models and smartwatches.

