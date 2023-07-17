Team huddle: UW athletes players spend day with kids affected by cancer

Montlake Futures and Cancer Pathways collaborated with members of the UW football and men’s basketball teams to spend a day with kids affected by cancer.

Montlake Futures is an organization that helps UW student-athletes benefit from the development of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities. The organization, started by alumni following the 2021 NIL announcement, has been working with UW athletes to fundraise, raise awareness, and support charitable causes.

Cancer Pathways, an organization that provides support, education, and resources to people affected by cancer, has been in Seattle since 2001.

One resource provided is Camp Sparkle, a free summer camp for five to 17-year-olds designed to create a space for kids affected by cancer, and to find community and support with other children like them. Offered at six locations, the camp offers activities varying from therapeutic art to field trips.

On July 11, the two organizations brought UW athletes and Camp Sparkle participants together for a day of meaningful engagement.

To begin the day, five UW football members (Michael Penix Jr., Jalen McMillan, Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Rome Odunze, and Troy Fautanu) met the campers at Husky Stadium. Campers were given a full tour of the complex, including the offices, gym, and field. Following lunch, they relocated to the HUB to meet members of the basketball team to go bowling together.

“We had so many kids coming into camp that had already shared their love for UW sports … so we were so excited to take them on this field trip,” one of the organizers from Cancer Pathways said. “Being able to tour the field, the lounge, the inside of the stadium is already such an amazing experience, and we got the added layer of having these players really connect with the kids.”

Connections built during the day transcended a fan-athlete relationship. Players spent time sharing their personal experiences with cancer to show the kids that they are not alone in the hardships that they are facing.

“Cancer touches a lot of lives, and it was so meaningful to have these players go around and share their experiences with cancer and how it's impacted their own lives,” one of the event organizers said. “For these players to have that connection with these young kids, and to show them that so many other people understand what they're going through and can relate to that experience was so special. It shows you we're not alone in our impact with cancer, we're all facing it together.”

For basketball player Keion Brooks Jr., the support that Cancer Pathways is providing to these kids wasn’t something available to him as a child.

“Being a role model to these kids has been dope because I was affected by cancer growing up,” Brooks said. “My grandparents both had complications with cancer when I was younger so it was fun to come and hang out with the kids. When I was younger I didn’t have anyone to do that for me so being able to give back means everything to me.”

Meaningful opportunities such as the one presented by the partnership between Montlake Futures and Cancer Pathways are made possible by the changes made to NIL rules for student-athletes. These events offer meaningful impact both for the players and for the kids.

“I appreciate the opportunity to come out here and work with the kids,” Tupuola-Fetui, defensive lineman, said. “I feel like this is maybe an opportunity that wouldn’t have been presented to us a couple of years back so I am grateful that through the use of NIL and all of the rule changes that we’re able to use our platform and leave a good mark on the community.”

For the kids who participated, the day created lasting memories and a sense of community with the UW athletes.

"I can't believe this day is real,” one of the campers said. “We really met basketball and football [players], that is not real!"

Reach News Editor Sofia Schwarzwalder at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schwaarzy

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.