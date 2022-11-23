Tent City returns to UW campus for 2023 winter quarter

Tent City 3 (TC3), an organized tent city from the Tent City Collective RSO that provides temporary housing for individuals experiencing homelessness, is returning to the UW campus starting Dec. 17. For 90 days in the 2023 winter quarter, TC3 will occupy parking lot E12, next to the Waterfront Activities Center and Husky Stadium.

TC3 was on UW’s campus in both 2017 and 2021. In 2017, the project was a positive experience for UW student volunteers. With TC3’s return, there will be security to ensure safety among all residents, and resources will be available for those experiencing homelessness.

The project returning this winter quarter is part of the Tent City Collective’s plan to have recurring interim housing for those experiencing homelessness every year. Currently, TC3 is taking volunteers for move-in and laundry facility positions. They are accepting graduate and undergraduate UW students.

First-year Ph.D. student Hugo Aguas hopes that UW undergraduates will lead the project moving forward, as he noted that, since 2017, most of the original leadership team has been dissolved.

“The Tent City 3 project, at its current state, is something extremely exciting, because it does offer an opportunity to shelter, which I think is something very difficult to do here in King County and Seattle, in general,” Aguas said.

For Aguas, the goal of the TC3 project is to engage the UW community and remove the stigma surrounding the homeless community. Through volunteer work, Aguas said he hopes students break down a wall of stereotypes that people may have of individuals without homes.

When asked about concerns leading to homelessness in Seattle, Aguas said part of it comes from increasing rent prices in Seattle.

According to Zumper, a website that helps users find apartment listings, the average monthly rent of a studio apartment in Seattle increased from $1,525 on Feb. 20, 2021 to $2,055 on Sep. 17, 2022.

In addition, over the summer, daily emergency medical response calls to individuals experiencing homelessness increased.

“Through June 30 [2022], there were 5,715 emergencies medical response calls to individuals experiencing homelessness, an increase from 3,707 in the first four months of 2022. This represents an increase from an average of 31 calls per day to 32,” the Office of the Mayor noted in a press release from last August.

Between the ages of 14 and 17, UW MEDEX masters degree program student Tanya Ocampo was homeless. According to Ocampo, because she did not have a good system of adults supporting her, especially in her household, she felt unsafe and decided to live on the streets of Seattle.

“It’s been over a decade since I was homeless and there are still some people who are fighting this idea that we need to give people housing,” Ocampo said. “How can you expect people to want to do better if they don't have basic human needs met such as shelter?”

Ocampo soon realized that the lifestyle was not for her and searched for housing alongside job opportunities constantly. For many nights, she slept in motels, abandoned homes, and wet neighborhood lawns — areas in which she did not feel secure.

While homeless, Ocampo said she felt like she was a burden to the world and wanted to try to solve her issues without relying on others. She said she never wanted to disrupt people’s lives, which was a part of the reason she became homeless.

“From a person who was once a homeless teenager, I had to go through so many different resources and I was very lucky,” Ocampo said. “I was surrounded by people that never gave up on me.”

Ocampo wants to build connections with the TC3 project, because it keeps her humble, she said. To put time and energy to make a difference in the Seattle community is essential to Ocampo, especially about an issue that directly affected her life at one point.

“This is not the solution to what we need to be doing,” Ocampo said. “This is just kind of like slapping on a band aid to the bigger issue …The cycle of trying to address all these chronic conditions and illnesses we have here in the United States, is not unlike anywhere else in the world.”

Reach reporter Shamaar Thomas at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ThomasShamaar

