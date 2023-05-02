As prospective students finalize their college plans, UW’s image of being a safe and secure campus is once again in the spotlight. Yet this image continues to be questioned as recent incidents have some questioning their confidence in UW’s ability to provide peace of mind.

These have included the apparent arrest of the infamous “Machete Man,” reports of harassment on Greek Row, and a serial trespasser in north campus, among others.

A key part of UW’s safety program is UW Alert, a notification program that is meant to inform students and staff of any events that may present a threat on or near campus. This system is controlled by a crisis communications group made up of representatives of many UW management departments including Student Life, Housing & Food Services, UWPD, and more. Any of these members can convene a meeting if they believe there is a threat present, where members then determine the best course of action.

However, the UW Alert system has been criticized for not providing enough information, leading people to try to create their own community alert group chats.

“This can be tough, because we're trying to get that alert out quickly,” Sally Clark, the interim vice president for Campus Community Safety, said. “The alert is not a news feed, it is not a, ‘Here's what happened on campus or in the U-District yesterday or last week.’ It is about, ‘Hey, there's a thing happening right now.’”

Another point of critique is the “stay vigilant” line that often concludes messages from UW Alert, with dissatisfaction even coming from those at the top of the power structure.

“Sometimes the best we can say is, ‘Stay vigilant,’” Clark said. “[I] don’t love it. Nobody loves it.”

If no one truly loves it, then why continue its use? After all, vigilance can just as easily turn into paranoia.

An example of this is the recent trend in community and neighborhood apps like Citizen and Nextdoor, which are meant to allow members to report and discuss the daily happenings of their area. However, a recent study shows that users of these apps often have distorted views of the world around them, believing that there is more crime than there actually is.

“I think it's hard for a lot of us to try not to be in that culture of fear,” Clark said.

One of the most frequent questions asked by incoming students is how safe UW is. This question is not limited to those visiting campus, as members of the UW community also question safety measures in place.

“We’ve had a huge uptick in the use of the Husky NightWalk program … I'm really glad that people recognize the value of the service, but that uptick in demand for it also indicates that people are nervous out and about in the city,” Clark said.

According to Clark, campus is safe, as is the greater city of Seattle.

“We have one of the safest campuses in the country, and part of that is because of who we are as a community … because we try to foster a culture of community, compassion, and cooperation,” Clark said.

The Campus Community Safety division plans to answer community calls to provide better de-escalation training to more UW workers and to do more active shooter drills. Clark added that they continue to strive to fill gaps and work on pressing issues like understanding the experiences of people of color and LGBTQIA+ students.

Clark recommends that the best way to stay safe on campus is to sign up for UW Alert and to be aware of your surroundings.

Reach contributing writer Theron Hassi at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter @theronhassi

