The ASUW Bike Shop: Where did it go, and when is it coming back?

The ASUW Bike Shop, first opened in 1974, has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plans to reopen the shop have been delayed, and, when combined with a website not updated in years, UW students have been left wondering when, if ever, it will come back.

Ellie Leitz, who serves as the Bike Shop’s business manager, confirmed that the shop will reopen in winter 2023 after staff shortages and COVID-19 regulations kept operations shut down. Applications to work at the bike shop have closed and interviews have begun.

Leitz, a fourth-year student and the only current employee at the ASUW Bike Shop, has had to rebuild the staff with the help of ASUW. A lack of staffing has been the main issue preventing the shop from reopening.

“The shop closed down due to COVID-19,” Leitz said. “Positions were usually passed down through training, and since there was no staff for the 2020-2021 school year, it was hard to pick up the pieces.”

Before the pandemic, the shop provided multiple amenities to UW students including parts and repair services, events for bike riders, and helpful and knowledgeable employees.

Despite having no connection with the past employees of the bike shop, Leitz expressed high hopes for its reopening.

“The bike shop will be a place where people can get their bikes fixed and people who love biking can come sit on the couch and meet other people who love to bike,” Leitz said.

So, what should students do in the meantime?

Make sure to familiarize yourself with Seattle’s bicycle laws before riding a bike around campus. The ASUW Bike Shop’s website provides an easy way for students to be aware of the Seattle bike laws, including helmet rules, light regulations, and more.

Another option to explore while you wait for the Bike Shop’s grand reopening is the shop’s bike trails section, which provides comprehensive routes of UW and its surrounding areas via an embedded Seattle Department of Transportation bike map.

Students can also utilize other maintenance repair shops provided by the shop. Leitz would like to note that ASUW Bike Shop services are only available to current UW students, staff, and faculty.

It is vital that students register their bike through sites like the Bike Index in case it is ever misplaced or stolen. For those without access and looking to use a bicycle, UW’s bike rental service, U Bike, is still active and available to all students. Bicycle stickers are available to purchase as well, giving cyclists discounts at select local stores.

Leitz recommended that students follow ASUW’s social media accounts to stay in the loop regarding the shop’s opening, and, for any specific questions, to email her directly at asuwbike@uw.edu.

“Stay tuned,” Leitz said. “We are going to do a marketing campaign soon. Check the ASUW website at the beginning of winter quarter.”

Reach contributing writer Dany Villarreal at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @danyvvm03

