The ASUW Black Student Commission creates a safe space for donors of color in successful blood drive event

One by one, students began forming a line at the Samuel E. Kelly Ethnic Cultural Center on a chilly morning last Wednesday, waiting for their turn to donate blood for the ASUW Black Student Commission’s (BSC) blood drive. The event was already an awe-inspiring example of students rallying to do good.

And yet, it turned into something even more meaningful.

Communities of color have historically faced health disparities within the U.S. health care system. While hitting their donation goal was important, members of the BSC said they hoped the event would make a further impact — education.

“The largest [issue], especially within the Black community, is that a lot of them don’t have the resources to advocate for themselves,” Tiara Hylton, vice president of campus affairs for the UW National Society of Black Health Professionals chapter, said. “Advocacy comes from education — how are you not given the resources to educate yourself and be [made] aware of the imbalances going on within your own community so that you can fight against them?”

When the BSC reached out to Hylton about the blood drive, she knew the Ethnic Cultural Center would be the perfect location for the event. Correcting the previous experiences of donors of color by making them feel welcome and comfortable was Hylton’s utmost priority.

“We’ve created [this event] to create awareness that donating blood is a safe space,” Hylton said. “We’ve created the safe space for you, where you can donate and feel comfortable.”

As more students continued being administered by Bloodworks workers and taken to donate blood, it was soon student Lucia Garcia Avelar’s turn. While she said she is scared of needles, she knew overcoming the fear was essential.

“I think I’ll always have the feeling of [wanting] to help others,” Garcia Avelar said. “This is an easy way to do it.”

In light of the event’s success, Hylton said she is now envisioning a future where blood drives specifically for donors of color are a regular occurrence. Education and action would remain central pieces of the drives.

“One of the goals was education, but also involvement and action,” Hylton said. “I think also putting in the work to make some sort of an effect is equally as important.”

Advocacy doesn’t come without its own hurdles, but Hylton is ready for what comes next. Initiatives such as these are one step in the right direction.

“It’s really tough to see how some people aren’t being properly advocated for in spaces where it needs to be advocated for,” Hylton said. “It’s really nice to be a vivid part of the hands-on process and part of this change.”

Reach writer Shira Zur at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @shirazdaily

