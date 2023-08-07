The bitter truth: Artificial sweeteners are detrimental to your health

In July, aspartame, an artificial sweetener found in thousands of products, was declared a possible carcinogen by a semi-independent committee for the World Health Organization (WHO).

While this designation does not mean that products such as Diet Coke cause cancer, it reflects findings from research that suggest there may be a link between aspartame and liver cancer.

The WHO has not changed their guideline of what the daily acceptable limit on diet soda is. It remains the same, which is a range of 9-14 cans per day for a 154-pound adult.

A recent postscript from the UW Medicine newsroom offered insight from Dr. Debra Bell, a family medicine doctor and co-director of education for the Osher Center for Integrative Health at UW.

Though patients hold complete control over what they eat, Bell advised that, whenever possible, patients should eliminate artificial sweeteners from their diet.

“It’s always a personal decision, but I think it should be an educated decision,” Bell said.

Eliminating artificial sweeteners can be harder than people realize. It is common knowledge that artificial sweeteners such as aspartame are found in diet soda, but what is lesser known is the fact that they can also be found in products such as low-fat yogurts, toothpaste, and sugar-free gum. Many consumers do not know to check these unsuspecting products when attempting to eliminate aspartame from their diet.

Aspartame is only one of the many artificial sweeteners used in products. Sweeteners and sugar alcohols such as sorbitol, xylitol, saccharin, acesulfame potassium, and sucralose are all lesser recognized names that many consumers will not know to avoid, thus adding to the difficulty of making informed decisions.

Bell emphasized that artificial sweeteners have health ramifications that extend far beyond the recent news surrounding the WHO’s new designation.

Artificial sweeteners have been shown to have links to negative effects on brain neurons, heart health, and a possible microbiome link to irritable bowel syndrome. Some data has also shown that they can result in increased appetite due to the sweet taste on one’s tongue in the absence of an actual rise of glucose within the body.

“We know that artificial sweeteners do not reduce calorie intake, and now there is pretty sound data in humans showing that it is not effective for helping with weight loss,” Bell said.

Due to all of the negative links found between artificial sweeteners and undesirable health effects, recommendations from health professionals to stay away from these sweeteners is unsurprising.

“For people who don’t have diabetes or some kind of significant blood sugar dysregulation, I recommend they don’t use artificial sweeteners,” Bell said.

Natural sweeteners to consider switching to include maple syrup, molasses, applesauce, and honey. Additionally, there are sodas on the market that are naturally sweetened with ingredients such as stevia, fruit juice, or monk fruit rather than aspartame.

Ultimately, reduction does not need to equate to elimination. Bell pointed out that having sweet snacks in moderation will not pose a dire threat to one's health.

“But by that, I mean, not every day, not every meal; it should truly be a treat,” Bell said.

