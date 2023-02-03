The impacts of COVID-19 may be more serious than we think

Researchers at UW and around the globe are ringing alarm bells as new evidence suggests that COVID-19 may pose serious threats to the health of the brain.

Researchers have observed decreased gray matter and an increase in the enzyme ACE-2 (angiotensin converting enzyme 2) in individuals who have been infected with COVID-19. These impacts may affect the brain’s ability to function properly.

Swati Levendovszky, the interim director of the Diagnostic Imaging Sciences Center at the UW Medical Center, has been working alongside neurologist Dr. Payal Patel and radiologist Dr. Mahmud Mossa-Basha to understand the long term effects of COVID-19.

Levendovszky says the team of researchers have found that among people who have been infected with COVID-19, ACE-2 levels are elevated. ACE-2 is an enzyme found throughout the body, such as in the heart, kidney, and lungs, where it attaches itself to receptors along the lining of vessels and organs.

“When the amount of enzyme goes up, the receptors actually go down, you start losing these receptors,” Levendovszky said.

This causes blood vessels to constrict and harden, which ultimately reduces blood flow. A healthy brain relies on adequate blood flow to receive oxygen and nutrients, and when blood flow is reduced, neurons are impacted.

Neurons transmit information throughout the brain and nervous system. Therefore, when neurons are damaged, cognition is impacted.

According to Levendovszky, high ACE-2 levels are observed in patients with diseases that disrupt cognitive functioning.

“There are studies that show in mice and in people that [those] who have Alzheimer’s or cognitive problems have elevated ACE-2 levels,” Levendovszky said.

Elevated levels of the enzyme ACE-2 as a result of COVID-19 also create inflammation, because the body thinks it is fighting off an infection. This inflammation also damages neurons in the brain, according to Levendovszky.

Many people who have recovered from COVID-19 report feeling symptoms such as tiredness, brain fog, memory problems, and trouble concentrating. Levendovszky and her colleagues believe that these symptoms are connected to elevated ACE-2 levels and reduced blood flow to the brain.

“Those kinds of effects we think are happening due to COVID, because it primarily affects the brain’s blood vessels and then eventually it ends up affecting brain tissue,” Levendovszky said.

Researchers in the United Kingdom have also observed impacts to the brain as a result of COVID-19 infections. In a new study published in the journal Nature, U.K. researchers link COVID-19 infections with changes in the brain’s structure. Researchers conducted a series of brain scans on 785 participants, around half of whom had tested positive for COVID-19 before their second scan. Researchers observed that those who had tested positive with COVID-19 suffered relatively more loss in gray matter, among other changes to the brain.

Gray matter is found in the outer layer of the brain and is home to billions of neurons. It is associated with information processing, motor function, planning, organization, language, and more.

While humans naturally lose gray matter during the aging process, reductions in gray matter as a result of COVID-19 infections are far more severe than what is naturally lost. Given that gray matter is so vital for cognitive function, loss of gray matter could result in cognitive decline. In fact, U.K. researchers observed that COVID-19 infected participants’ ability to complete complex tasks declined.

Researchers of the U.K. study say that changes in the brain could be a result of loss of smell, which has been shown to decrease gray matter in regions of the brain related to this function. Another possibility is that these changes are due to the nature of the virus itself. More research still needs to be done to determine the true cause of these changes, and if the brain can fully recover.

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly been a source of distress, with many reporting increased anxiety and depression. Amid this new information, feelings of discomfort may arise. Jane Simoni, professor and director of clinical training at the University of Washington’s department of psychology emphasized the importance of prioritizing mental and physical health during this time.

“Do the things that are generally going to make you happy and healthy,” Simoni said.

Although new research paints a grim picture, there is hope. Smaller studies provide evidence that cognitive function may improve six months after a COVID-19 infection. And with rapid medical and technological advancements, as well as the tireless work of researchers, the decades to come could illuminate groundbreaking discoveries.

Reach contributing writer Scarlet Hansen at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hansenscar

