THE KOMPANY and SWE dance the night away at the first Halloween Dance Night

On Oct. 28, a chorus of “slays'' could be heard throughout HUB 250 before THE KOMPANY dance officers took the stage at the first ever Halloween Dance Night.

Hosted by the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) and K-pop RSO, THE KOMPANY, upwards of 70 people attended the event, which included a night full of dancing, costumes, and engaging activities.

Known as “UW’s first and only K-pop dance cover company,” THE KOMPANY is known for both dance covers on YouTube and K-pop-related activities like dance workshops, random play dances, a game where participants dance to random choruses of K-pop songs, and collaborative events like the Halloween Dance Night.

The evening featured two performances: one from THE KOMPANY and one from local dance team CoffeeDance Studio. The event also featured a photo booth, Korean cuisine, and decorating stations for photocards and cookies. Proceeds from the event went to Washington STEM, a nonprofit organization creating equity for underrepresented and marginalized groups in STEM.

“We thought that was a great opportunity not only because in the past year we’ve kind of been getting out of COVID, trying to collaborate with more RSO and stuff like that,” Hannah Cheung, THE KOMPANY’s external relations chair, said.

With many members in both organizations carrying a love for STEM and K-pop, THE KOMPANY and SWE decided to work together for the first time to create the event. Cheung said SWE approached THE KOMPANY with Washington STEM in mind.

“It was really important to me to donate or support a charity that supports these marginalized groups inside the field of STEM,” Cheung said.

While SWE asked THE KOMPANY if they had any other charities in mind, the organization wanted to work with Washington STEM as well. Cheung added that, as a STEM major, she wanted to give back to marginalized groups in the field.

In the past, THE KOMPANY only raised funds for their own organization, to support their dance covers and performances. This partnership with SWE was a successful start to having a platform to donate to charities in Washington state and beyond.

“It is our first time doing a collaboration with SWE, but [we’re] hoping that in the future there are more opportunities like this to come,” Simon Wu, membership chair for THE KOMPANY, said.

THE KOMPANY and SWE had high hopes for this event, and the crowd didn’t disappoint, as the event brought in a total of $736 for Washington STEM.

“It seems like a really supportive community where anyone can come and audition, be a part of the team, and just dance together with other K-pop fans,” first-year Mya Leonhard said.

