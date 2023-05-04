The next generation of entrepreneurs

On April 24, DubHacks Next hosted their Next Demo Day, a chance for students to show what they’ve been working on to the tech startup world, in the HUB Lyceum.

DubHacks Next works to support student-run startups and growing entrepreneurs at each of UW’s three campuses, and consists of two tracks: Entrepreneurs-in-Residence (EiR) and Projects. The latter is for groups who are ready to tackle a problem and are familiar with the tech startup world, while the former is for individuals with less experience, but who are ready to build their tech startup fundamentals.

Paulo Nascimento, a computer science student at UW Bothell, first got involved with DubHacks Next after competing at the DubHacks hackathon and being encouraged by friends to join due to his passion for entrepreneurship and interest in creating a startup.

“The friends I’ve made at Next have pushed me to dream bigger, execute bigger, and gain more traction,” Nascimento said. “If I have a goal, they’ll always help push me to achieve it, we all support each other to be better that way.”

Currently on the EiR track, Nascimento’s project, Userly is an automated customer data platform for product teams.

“After talking to over 30 people in the [tech] industry, I found that the customer data analysis process is very time consuming,” Nascimento said.

According to Nascimento, it can take anywhere from two to seven business days for researchers to analyze data, which often has to be passed along to different individuals within teams. He felt that this was inefficient and saw a place for innovation and opportunity.

“What Userly does is that it gives everybody access to data to allow customers to lead companies [in] their products,” Nascimento said.

DubHacks Next has also supported other growing entrepreneurs, such as Eric Xiao, a second-year computer science student. Xiao is a member of a team on the project track and is the co-founder of Eat Together.

Eat Together’s mission is to improve the college social experience by using an app to help students organize food-related meetups best suited to their schedules and interests.

“Knowing that relationships can make or break the college experience, we hope that our app and events can create accessible, year-round opportunities for each student to enjoy their time in college,” Xiao said.

Xiao emphasized the uniqueness of DubHacks Next’s community and the support that they provide.

“Seeing people doing amazing things, whether it be deploying projects in the span of weeks or securing thousands of dollars in funding, and seeing the community support and hype each other up, even over the smallest of things, makes it feel very special,” Xiao said.

DubHacks Next’s community has also supported UW Bothell fourth-year computer science student Abhimanyu Kumar. Kumar is a member of the team of Matchbox, a platform to connect developers together to build and share software.

“The DubHacks Next community has been very supportive and provided us with valuable resources,” Kumar said. “[The DubHacks Next community] has taught our team to be more confident and to push forward no matter what.”

Interested students can apply for one of the two tracks of DubHacks Next in the fall.

Reach writer Hannah Bahram Pour at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hbphbpp

