The political and public health ramifications of ending the COVID-19 national emergency

Nearly three years after its inception, the Biden administration intends to cease the national emergency and public health emergency statuses of COVID-19. The decision reflects both the evolving state of the virus and political realities.

Under the emergency declarations and proceeding federal funding, millions of Americans gained access to vaccinations and tests. The pandemic’s emergency status led to increased availability of telehealth and new Medicaid and Medicare flexibilities, regardless of insurance. Most of these benefits are set to expire with the end of the national emergency status in May.

Consequently, this federal resolution will also affect local governments.

“At the local level, our response activities are impacted not only by changes in federal emergency provisions, but the broader shrinking funding landscape and the failure to continue to fund COVID response and preparedness activities,” Sharon Bogan, the communications specialist for Public Health – Seattle & King County, said.

This lack of funding is set to impact the development of new generations of vaccines, indoor air quality purification, and health communication abilities, according to Bogan. Most importantly, a lack of accessibility will have a worsened impact on marginalized communities and will highlight the patchwork of a national public health system facing the United States.

As new subvariants of the omicron variant continue to emerge and the national death rate remains around 450 people per week, the pandemic is still ongoing.

“The expiration of the federal coronavirus public health emergency in May is an administrative measure and does not mean the pandemic is over,” Bogan said. “We continue to be vigilant, even as we enter the latest phase of this pandemic with lower mortality.”

In reality, the decision to end these measures can be summed up to political maneuvering ahead of a potentially contentious presidential election cycle. In the 2020 election, for example, the issue was a hot button topic.

“One of the biggest arguments the Democrats made was to follow the science,” Jonathan Beck, professor in the law, societies, and justice department, said. “It’s impossible for it to ever truly be 100% about science. Politicians are not scientists.”

In the same week that the Biden administration announced the end of the emergency declaration in May and the subsequent transition from a pandemic to an endemic, the World Health Organization announced that the pandemic should continue to be treated as a pandemic.

By changing the COVID-19 outbreak’s classification to an endemic, there is concern about keeping people up to date on their vaccinations, similar to how many choose to opt out of the advisable annual flu shot.

The timing of this decision coincides with the presidential election. In less than a year, a new presidential election cycle will dawn on the United States with Joe Biden as the incumbent.

“It would not be a good look going into an election year with federal emergency declarations still present,” Beck said. “The Democrats want to be able to say they brought an end to the pandemic.”

