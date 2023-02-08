Seattle has long been recognized as a trailblazer for its high minimum wage standards and policies; compared to the federal minimum wage of $7.25, Seattle’s pay is more than double.

Recently, the city set the bar even higher by raising the minimum wage from $17.27 to $18.69, an increase of $1.42, on Jan. 1 for large employers with 501 or more employees. As UW is an institution that falls under this category, the university has changed their minimum wage in accordance with Seattle’s new policy.

“This minimum wage increase would mean that I wouldn't have to work at either of my two jobs as much,” Maggie O’Brien, a second-year and a campus tour guide for the Office of Admissions, said. “I think it's very beneficial to have a better school-life balance and not be spending as much time at work, and really have that time to focus on my life as a student and mental health.”

Another student employee at UW shared similar thoughts, but also raised concerns about whether the new minimum wage is even enough.

“Even though there has been a $1 increase in minimum wage, the price of living in Seattle in no way can compete with that,” Deeana Nasrulai, a second-year and lab assistant in the microbiology department, said. “Especially for students… it's unbelievable how much they expect students to be able to pay rent for [U-District housing].”

According to Victor Balta, UW spokesperson and interim assistant vice president for communications, over 4,100 UW student hourly assistants had their rate raised by $1.42 per hour. He added that it is too early to determine whether the required budget increase for wages will cause cuts to other areas of funding, and that it will be left to individual units across UW to make budget decisions based on their own needs.

The minimum wage increase applies to non-student workers as well. According to Nancy Manos, UW chapter vice president for SEIU 925 — a local union that advocates on the behalf of service employees and represents some UW employees — pay raises are always a step forward, but the minimum wage increase isn’t having a large impact on the people who qualify for the raise.

While UW increased the bottom of the pay scale to the new minimum wage for employees, the top of the pay scale hasn’t been raised proportionally. Therefore, the ability to receive a pay raise is limited.

“What's happening when they [UW] are not continuing to be competitive with pay is that they're creating big holes in employment and staffing,” Manos said. “We've seen departments almost implode on themselves because they aren’t there, and the UW has not been willing to raise the rate to a reasonable wage ... And so, if they don't get ahead of this, the support that students receive … are not going to be adequate. So, wage issues are very important and having a minimum wage is a wonderful thing, but the university needs to do better.”

Members of SEIU 925 have also acknowledged the benefits of the minimum wage increase, but also note that the minimum wage increase still doesn’t equate to a living wage.

“If someone doesn't live at home with help from their parents, then it's difficult to live on minimum wage," Marcus Biondi, a laboratory helper at the UW School of Medicine, said. “You have to live outside of Seattle … meaning anywhere from 30 to 40 kilometers out, but now I am finding that I really do need to find something else because a minimum wage job does not allow you to support a family or even be independent in this particular city at this time.”

Reach contributing writer Talia Ikezawa at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @IkezawaTalia

