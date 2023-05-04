The state of the Adderall shortage as of April 2023

Six months after the U.S. Food and Drug Association first announced a shortage of Adderall, a stimulant medication often used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), an unprecedented demand for and scarcity of active ingredients have caused the shortage to continue.

“Society still hasn’t updated its perception of who Adderall is actually for,” Mike Bebernes, a writer for Yahoo News 360, said. “It continues to be associated with rambunctious school children and college students pulling an all-nighter rather than the many adults who deal with the condition on a daily basis.”

Margaret Sibley, an associate professor in the department of psychiatry and behavorial sciences, agreed that there are many misconceptions about ADHD prescriptions.

“Adult psychiatrists, historically, have had no training in ADHD, because, for decades, it was seen as just a childhood disorder,” Sibley said in an interview for TIME.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, untreated ADHD can hinder a person’s ability to react to danger, handle emotions in different scenarios, and maintain personal relationships.

“Which is the lesser of two evils: giving an incorrect ADHD diagnosis, or having somebody who should be diagnosed with ADHD missed?” Sibley said.

As of April 20, Adderall availability is not expected to increase until at least mid-May — a deadline that has been pushed back numerous times.

