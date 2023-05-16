Eco-anxiety is on the rise among Americans, but for those who have been studying the climate crisis and its effects, this feeling is far from novel.

“There was really an acute period where I first really fully understood how serious [the climate crisis] is,” Meade Krosby, senior scientist at the UW Climate Impacts Group, said. “It was a period of profound grief.”

Krosby reflected on how isolated she felt during this period because her family and friends hadn’t made the same realization yet. At that point, over ten years ago, people in her life hadn’t experienced any climate-related disasters personally, so climate change didn’t seem like a real threat. Feeling this grief alone was one of the hardest parts of Krosby’s career.

A similar feeling was shared by Dargan Frierson, an associate professor in the department of atmospheric sciences.

“The worst time for me probably was just before … that 1.5 C [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] report,” Frierson said.

Before this report, it was hard for Frierson to study such a big problem without the rest of the world realizing the size of the threat. Frierson shared that his colleagues have had protesters outside of their workplaces and receive hate mail regularly because of their research on climate change.

“These things really do wear on you … Just the fact that there are so many people who are very, very against what you’re doing is tough,” Frierson said.

Frierson said that teaching people about the climate crisis is difficult as well. He recalled a moment where he was sitting in on a high school class that teaches a version of one of his courses, ATM S 111: Global Warming: Understanding the Issues. A student left the class in tears because of the material, and Frierson said he felt partially responsible since the high school course used the PowerPoint slides he made.

“That was really, really tough to see … and I think that what that student displayed is actually something we all have inside of us,” Frierson said.

To work through these feelings of grief and hopelessness, both Frierson and Krosby said that talking to and working with colleagues and like-minded people helps them realize that this is not a crisis they have to face alone.

Another way that people working in environmental studies cope with the climate crisis is through reminding themselves of the bigger picture. For Gary Handwerk, director of UW’s Program on the Environment, this includes reflecting on the beauty of the natural world.

“All you need to do is go out into nature to remind yourself why [studying the climate crisis] is worth doing,” Handwerk said.

Handwerk added that he also practices mindfulness techniques to modulate his feelings.

The bigger picture also includes the necessity of addressing climate injustices faced globally. Michelle Montgomery, division chair of social and historical studies at UW Tacoma, studies bioethics and environmental justice. She brought up the importance of traditional ecological knowledge, saying that erasing Indigenous place-based knowledge will contribute to climate change.

A question Montgomery frequently asks herself is, “Have I been a good human today?” She chooses to approach the climate discourse with grace and humility and urges others to do the same.

Despite how large the threat of climate change is, all of these environmental scholars still choose to carry hope with them.

“Hope isn’t necessarily thinking, or believing, or expecting things to turn out OK. It’s a way of looking at the world and having a sense of your ability to work toward what you think is right, whether it turns out OK or not,” Krosby said.

Krosby shared that one thing that would have helped her during her period of immense grief was if people had talked about their own eco-anxiety and eco-grief. She acknowledged that scientists are not the people that need to be supported most throughout this crisis, but said the best way the public can support scientists and each other is to just talk about the feelings climate change evokes in them.

A sense of hope, community, and justice makes Krosby’s work as a conservation biologist possible. To Krosby, grieving is a normal response to the crisis since it’s “how we express our love for the things we care about when they’re endangered or dying.”

Reach writer McKenna Sweet at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mckenna_319

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.