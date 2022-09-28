‘They are marketing a product and they are making money’

Content warning: This article contains reference to sexual assault

As fall quarter kicks off, at-home sexual assault exam kits are quickly making their way into the University of Washington through partnerships with individual Greek houses.

While these kits have been presented to a wider portion of the UW Greek community in the past few weeks, many UW organizations, including LiveWell Center for Advocacy, Training and Education, have raised concerns surrounding the validity of said tests in potential cases of sexual assault.

“These at-home kits haven't been proven to be admissible during court proceedings,” Shannon Bailie, LiveWell director, said.

Sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) nurses are registered nurses that receive special training to provide care for sexual assault victims, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. SANE nurses are specially vetted in order to be able to give clear, accurate evidence in court cases regarding sexual assault.

“It's concerning, because SANE exams that are done through medical professionals are allowed [in court] and the clear cut answers are used in courts frequently,” Brittany Bowhall, LiveWell advocate, said. “There could be a chance that somebody goes through using one of these kits presented as evidence and the judge does not allow it.”

In comparison, someone administering their own sexual assault exam would not have the medical experience to properly collect evidence like SANE nurses do, Bailie said in an email.

At-home kits, like the ones sold by Leda Health to recent partner UW sorority Kappa Delta, have not been used in a court of law, and are otherwise inadmissible in court.

The summary section of Leda Health’s terms and conditions page further states that “Leda Health is not a medical service and the information we provide is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, treatment, or counseling."

While operating under its original name of MeToo Kits Company in 2019, Leda Health was given cease and desist letters from both Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and New York Attorney General Letitia James over allegations of false advertising. As in 2019, the cost of a kit, or any service provided by the company, is not publicly accessible, as they are not directly purchasable.

“We're worried about a false sense of security in these exams,” Bailie said. “If [victims] chose to report a crime, we just don't have evidence that they would be taken as admissible in a court of law. And that's really concerning that a student would go through a process of giving themselves an exam at home thinking that this might help them, and then for it to turn out not to. We think that could be so much more traumatizing in the end.”

SANE nurses are able to give free exams to students at the UW Medical Center.

While Taytem Raynor, president of UW Kappa Delta, said she does not consider her organization to have been taken advantage of, Bailie said companies like Leda Health are taking advantage of student organizations to promote their services, since Leda Health charges for these kits and other services.

“I think that's imperative to keep in mind that this is a business and they are marketing a product and they are making money off of this product,” Bailie said.

The Daily reached out to Leda Health CEO Madison Campbell and the company’s PR team.

“It's not our position that these kits cannot be used in a court of law or in a Title IX case,” Ilana Turko, vice president of strategy at Leda Health, said in a phone call. “Those are case by case decisions that should be made on the totality of the circumstances and the rules of evidence that apply in the jurisdiction or the proceeding.”

The group also claims to have reached out to UW officials several times.

UW provides resources such as access to STI tests, as well as free sexual assault exams, free contraceptives, free educational workshops on topics of sexual violence, free self defense classes, and other free services through Hall Health, SafeCampus, the UW LiveWell Center, and UW Medicine.

