On Feb. 21, many South Asian Americans and civil rights activists celebrated the 6–1 vote by the Seattle City Council to add caste to the city’s anti-discrimination laws. Proposed by Seattle City Council member Kshama Sawant, the ordinance to ban caste discrimination stands as the first of its kind in a U.S. city and in the world outside of South Asia.

“We’ve heard hundreds of gut-wrenching stories over the last few weeks showing us that caste discrimination is very real in Seattle,” Sawant said.

The caste system in India originates from ancient religious texts that ranked kinship into four broad categories: Brahmins, Kshatriyas, Vaishyas, and Shudras. Below this was a group of people considered to exist outside of the ranking altogether: Dalits. Historically, Dalits face the greatest extent of oppression given their historical marginalization from society and other castes.

While these rankings were tied to professions, such as priests or warriors in the upper castes, people inherit their caste status and any privilege or oppression that comes with it.

“It is always there, in the background of immigrant communities that have spread from South Asia to elsewhere, whether the communities themselves are aware of it or not,” Purnima Dhavan, associate professor in the department of history, said.

The nuances and complexity of the caste system translate to the depth of its prejudice and caste-based discrimination, persisting across national and religious borders. Given the lack of cultural awareness around caste-based discrimination or the caste system generally in the United States, many discriminatory practices and acts go undetected by outsiders.

“I have run into incidents, or [have] had students tell me about experiences even on a Seattle campus that have made me aware that this is not a practice that is dead and gone, but one that still has an everyday connection,” Dhavan said.

Dhavan notes how some of her South Asian American students only first encounter caste-conscious family members when the conversation of dating or marriage arises.

“When issues of marriage or dating come up, that is when this question shows itself, because, again, particularly for cast-privileged persons, they might not be aware of these nuances, but the minute you step outside of those boundaries, one tends to run into systems of either bias or prejudice,” Dhavan said.

Councilmember Sara Nelson cast the single dissenting vote, calling the ordinance “a reckless, harmful solution to a problem for which we have no data or research.”

“I was actually a bit surprised to hear her say that because for scholars who study South Asians in South Asia, this is so extensively documented that it is a strange claim,” Dhavan said. “Now, one could argue that the U.S. government does not keep track of caste identity.”

While few studies track information about caste status in the United States, this could be in part attributed to the lack of federal laws that recognize caste-based discrimination to begin with. However, these discriminatory practices have been well-documented in South Asia and, as Dhavan noted, internationally where South Asians have migrated.

“Nobody has said that this is something that is now in the past, and we can do away with this protection,” Dhavan said. “It is particularly ironic to me that that claim has been made by caste-privileged groups in the U.S.”

Proponents of the ordinance, including Sawant and many of the more than 150 speakers on that Tuesday morning, advocate that caste-based discrimination crosses national and religious borders. Now, legal protections can be offered to those in cases of discrimination based on caste, which will be enforced and investigated by Seattle’s Office of Civil Rights.

“Just because you make something illegal doesn't mean long, deep, rooted social prejudices or practices disappear overnight,” Dhavan said.

Reach Design Editor Tatum Lindquist at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @TatumLindquist

