‘This is on everybody to participate — please vote’

With less than a month until election day, Sens. Patty Murray of Washington and Jon Ossoff of Georgia stopped by Greek Row in an event for Murray’s reelection campaign. The Oct. 14 campaign event was held on the median of 17th Ave, just north of 45th.

With delegations from a wide variety of UW entities — from ASUW to the UW Panhellenic Association, among others — the politically-minded UW student was well represented at the event.

When asked about recent violence around UW, Murray narrowed in on the issue of gun violence. Over the weekend of Oct. 1, three separate shootings took place within hours of each other in the U-District, and a fatality from a vehicle fleeing one of the shootings also occurred.

“Every single student here, every person in our country, should be able to go to school or to a mall or out for a walk on their street without worrying about being a victim of crime,” Murray said. “We need to address the issue of gun violence. I was so excited that this year, for the first time, we passed some gun violence legislation, but we have a lot more work to do … and that’s what I’m working for in the senate and I will work every day so that our students can go and be on campus without that uncertainty. They need to be here learning.”

Both Murray and Ossoff reiterated the importance of voting in this year’s midterm elections. Ossoff noted the importance of quality over quantity when it comes to electing candidates for a particular party in a speech to the crowd in support of Murray.

“I know that Patty is not taking this for granted,” Ossoff said. “Patty is working her heart out every single day to earn reelection to the United States Senate … I’m here because I believe in Patty. It’s not about the number of Democrats or Republicans we have, it’s about the quality of the people who represent us, the integrity of the people who represent us.”

Murray reiterated the importance of this particular election, as many crucial issues are on the ballot here in Seattle and across the country. The balance of the House and Senate on a state and national level, abortion access in some states, and other important issues, will all be decided on Election Day this year.

“I think this election is one of the most important elections we’ll ever have,” Murray said. “Women’s rights are on the line, our democracy is on the line, whether or not we have a senate that will work to protect people from gun violence is on the line, our climate is on the line. If you opt out from voting, you’re letting somebody else decide what direction we go in. This is on everybody to participate — please vote.”

The campaign stop was part of Murray’s wider Get Out the Vote drive, encouraging Washingtonians of all types to vote in this year’s general elections. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Opinion Editor Mary Murphy contributed to this article.

