‘This solves a very thorny problem within our field’: Groundbreaking success with liver and heart dual domino transplant

In January 2023, doctors at UW Medicine performed a first-of-its-kind transplant in which a patient received a donor heart and liver with the goal of preventing rejection of the heart.

According to Dr. Shin Lin, cardiologist at UW Medicine Heart Institute and lead author of the recent paper outlining the surgery, the patient presented a difficult case due to a higher number of preformed antibodies against antigens that are foreign to her.

“[The antibodies] develop when patients get transfusions and a lot of women get these because they develop antibodies against antigens that come from the father after a pregnancy,” Lin said.

The development of these antibodies is uncommon; the patient presented with the highest level of antibodies seen by the doctors. The added nuance in the case complicated the picture as risk of the donor heart being rejected was high.

“She would have had to have won the lottery and found an immunological twin, that’s the only way she would have been able to get transplanted,” Lin said. “After a week of no offers, that’s when our wheels started turning and we knew we needed to do something else.”

In searching for solutions, the team found an observational study showing immunological protection with a heart-after-liver transplant.

Lin spoke about how, over the years, it's been observed that when patients have a liver transplanted along with another organ, their preformed antibodies can decline. The team hoped that the same phenomenon would occur in this case.

“Conceptually, this solves a very thorny problem within our field,” Lin said. “These patients with pre-formed antibodies are very difficult to manage and it can be hard to find a way forward.”

The procedure began with the removal of the heart and liver from one donor, with the heart then being placed on a machine to circulate blood to the organ to give the team time to prep the recipient.

The recipient's healthy liver was removed and placed on ice, to be transplanted to a second patient in need of a liver.

Lin explained that the donor liver was then transplanted into the patient and her heart was removed. Following this, the donor heart was removed from the circulation machine and transplanted into the recipient by Dr. Jay Pal, a cardiothoracic surgeon on the team.

“This was the first time that this heart-liver transplant with domino was done for this specific indication of having pre-formed antibodies,” Lin said.

The patient has recovered from the surgery and all her preformed antibodies have disappeared against her donor organs. Lin and his team believe that this technique has many applications going forward for patients with preformed antibodies.

