For the past few months, posters plastered on the Ave and other major Seattle streets urged voters to support Initiative 135 (I-135), a social housing initiative, with the catchy slogan, “This Valentine’s Day, break your landlord’s heart.” Backed by House Our Neighbors, the advocacy wing of Real Change News, the measure passed Feb. 14 with 57% of the vote and an almost 33% voter turnout.

The measure funds 18 months of city-funded start-up costs for a new public development authority (PDA) in Seattle with the authority to construct and convert buildings into mixed-income housing, according to Camille Gix, a public policy graduate student at UW who helped craft the measure.

Unlike affordable housing built by nonprofits, whose leases eventually expire, rents will always be capped at 30% of income through the measure. Anyone making up to 120% of Seattle’s median income will qualify and, under the measure, the developer cannot evict tenants for financial reasons. Additionally, according to Gix, a renter-majority board will govern the buildings.

Gix explained that the campaign tapped into tenants’ unions to spread the word. They also worked closely with UAW 4121, the UW union currently fighting the privatization of student housing.

While the housing market is dynamic, government interventions tend to be static, often struggling to make a dent in the affordability problem, according to professor of real estate Vince Wang. Nonetheless, he praised I-135 as another tool for combating housing inequities, albeit one that comes with plenty of unknowns.

The new PDA plans to sell bonds to pay for construction. Four Seattle City Council members have pledged to find funding, while one of Seattle’s representatives in the state house, Frank Chopp, is currently working to allocate funds from the state budget toward operating costs. The PDA will also seek out funds from the federal Build Back Better and Inflation Reduction acts, which provide grants for green construction. Still, there are also plans to collect signatures for a ballot initiative authorizing a new, progressive revenue source.

Ideally, I-135’s funding can become self-sustaining, as rents from higher earners subsidize cheaper units. But critics of the plan, including the Housing Development Consortium (HDC) made up of nonprofit housing developers and the executive directors of the Seattle Displacement Coalition and the Downtown Emergency Service Center, call it fiscally irresponsible, according to recent reporting from The Seattle Times. The HDC wrote that the initiative “undermined the legitimacy” of longstanding organizations and “would divert scarce public resources toward the creation of a new bureaucracy.”

Proponents say that I-135 fulfills a crucial need. Affordable housing in Seattle tends to be reserved for those making 50% of median income. But those making more than 50%, including nurses and educators, find themselves squeezed on both ends, Gix said. Additionally, residents often get booted from their affordable housing as soon as they get a new job or a raise, a phenomenon called “benefits cliffs.”

“There’s a design issue; there’s a coordination issue across different sectors in terms of the subsidy,” Wang said.

By keeping residents together, social housing can also increase the diversity of neighborhoods.

Opponents of I-135 say that public dollars should be going toward vulnerable low-income communities or people experiencing homelessness. In one possible worst-case scenario, I-135 would buy up private buildings that cater to low-income tenants, then convert them into mixed-income housing and potentially hike up rents. There is an ongoing debate over whether to subsidize housing for a smaller number of poorer people or a larger number of wealthier people, according to Wang.

Critics also contend that creating a new PDA is misguided, given that dozens of agencies already do this work. While a full 40% of the city’s housing budget goes toward non-low-income housing, Seattle’s existing mixed-income developments violate the core values of I-135, according to Gix. She cites the “infamous” transformation of Yesler Terrace, which began as the country’s first racially integrated public housing in 1941. In the last decade, the Seattle Housing Authority (SHA) has sold much of Yesler Terrace’s dilapidated buildings to private developers, sparking controversy.

“You have two separate buildings: one building that is super high-quality, and then the lower-income buildings developed with the scraps of money that the federal government will give to SHA,” Gix said. “People’s quality of life is very different.”

A rallying point for I-135’s critics and cheerleaders alike is the fact that Seattle has an affordability crisis. With median one-bedroom rents topping $1,500 per month, many have to make sacrifices to pay for housing. I-135’s easy passage shows resounding support for exploring all options. While it’s no silver bullet, I-135 has at least sparked hope and excitement.

“What I've heard from our field team [is that] most people did not know about it when their doors were knocked on,” Gix said. “But once they learned about it, there was aton of excitement, like, ‘Oh, wow, this is super needed.’ Anyone that hears of an idea that’s new and innovative about how to address the crisis tends to be pretty excited by the concept.”

Reach contributing writer Alison Jean Smith at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlisonSmith1889

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.