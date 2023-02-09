Three years of COVID: All that’s changed, and all that hasn’t

Although it passed quietly, Jan. 20, 2020 was one of the most important days in living memory. On that day three years ago, the first case of COVID-19 in the United States was reported here in Washington state. Nearly 2 million cases and over 15,000 deaths later, the question remains: will the pandemic ever end?

With relaxed requirements for vaccination, distancing, and masking, many of the everyday reminders of the pandemic have disappeared. This stands in sharp contrast with the thousands of deaths per day and the critical status of hospitals nationwide, which only a short time ago was the everyday experience.

Although the United States has a primary series vaccination rate of 70%, only a year ago, indoor masking was still mandated in Washington as the country hit its record for daily new cases. But the dominant cultural notion of being in the clear is hardly representative of everyone’s reality.

Currently, the up-to-date vaccination rate in Washington sits around 30%.

“Even though these numbers are better than some of the national estimates, we could do a whole lot better,” Dr. Eric Chow, chief of communicable disease epidemiology and immunizations at Public Health - Seattle & King County, said.

Online, a battle rages between those whose lives are still at stake and those who desperately want to return to the old “normal,” with some posting dire reminders that COVID-19 remains a real and deadly threat, especially to the immunocompromised and disabled.

Despite their gravity, these posts struggle to be heard on social media among photos of unmasked gatherings and continued conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccine and the pandemic, itself. The instability and confusion surrounding the virus, even three years later, is leading to the development of pandemic fatigue.

Pandemic fatigue, as defined by the World Health Organization (WHO), is the demotivation to continue following pandemic guidelines and practices over time. This phenomenon stems from feelings of perceived inefficacy of pandemic lifestyle changes.

For many, efforts to prevent COVID-19 seem to do little good against the stagnant level of infections that have become the “new normal.” Much of the fatigue can come from inconsistent messaging, especially when dealing with new and shifting language.

“The great thing about Washington, from my experience, is that we have a lot of people who are able to provide consistent messaging,” Chow said. “One of the best ways to be able to combat misinformation, as well as messaging fatigue in general, is to make sure that we're all providing that same message.”

Much of the talk around the normalization of COVID-19 has stemmed from the idea of treating it like the flu or RSV. This may become policy as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proposed that COVID-19 vaccines should be updated yearly, but experts are still split on the necessity of yearly boosters.

The vaccine strategy moving forward is still under discussion as health care professionals consider different suggestions based on factors such as age, waning immunity, and the rise of new variants. This framework is most common for how we deal with endemic diseases, which are recurring outbreaks that persist in specific regions.

According to the WHO, COVID-19 — while still considered pandemic — is entering a new phase as the world develops more resiliency and becomes better able to handle the virus. As the disease approaches endemic status, experts, such as Chow, expect surges and variants to settle down into a more predictable circulation.

Despite its continued prevalence, the White House announced that the national and public health emergencies for COVID-19 will be ending May 11. This will mean the end to many benefits that became commonplace during the pandemic, including an end to free testing and treatment.

“This is really an administrative measure and doesn't necessarily mean that the pandemic is over,” Chow said. “But I think a lot of people will probably have in their minds that the pandemic is over. We should be within a pandemic mindset, even if administratively, we move beyond that.”

One of the most critical indications that the pandemic isn't over is that death rates remain high. Each week, the country is still reporting 3,400 deaths due to COVID-19, a number that would have caused mass concern three years ago.

“Somehow, we've gotten to a point in society where that's an acceptable number of deaths,” Chow said. “That doesn't sit well with me.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the best way to prevent serious infections and post-COVID conditions is to stay up-to-date with vaccinations and get access to antiviral care early, if infected.

Up-to-date information about eligibility and vaccination opportunities near you can be found here.

Reach contributing writer Theron Hassi at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @theronhassi

