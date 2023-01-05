Two Husky football players suspended after bar fight

On Nov. 19, following the UW-Colorado football game, a physical altercation between two UW football players and employees of Finn MacCools, an Irish public house in the U-District, led to the hospitalization of one employee and the suspension of the two athletes for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Finn MacCools (commonly referred to as Finn’s) has served as a U-District staple for over two decades. Located on the Ave, the Irish pub has been in operation since 2001.

Former UW linebackers Daniel Heimuli and Ruperake Fuavai were suspended immediately after the incident, pending investigation. After the conclusion of the investigation, both Heimuli and Fauvai were permanently suspended from the team.

“It’s tough,” a Finn’s employee said. “I feel like these football kids felt like they could do anything they want. Where do we draw the line with these players with allowing them to do anything they want to do?”

The fight resulted in multiple injuries, including face bruising and a fractured eye socket. Additionally, one staff member’s injuries required surgery to fix.

UW Athletics provided a brief statement regarding the incident.

“University of Washington Intercollegiate Athletics [(ICA)] is aware of an incident involving two student-athletes on Nov. 19,” UW Athletics stated. “ICA has reviewed the matter and has discussed with campus administration to address the incident.”

On Jan. 2, it was announced that Heimuli was seeking to leave UW’s football program, as he entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.