Two UW faculty members named Sloan Fellows

Two UW faculty members, Leilani Battle, an assistant professor in the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering, and Jonathan Zhu, an assistant professor in the department of mathematics, have been awarded fellowships from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation for 2023.

The Sloan Research Fellowship is one of the most prestigious awards for U.S. and Canadian researchers and is highly competitive; more than 1,000 researchers are nominated each year for only 125 spots. The fellowship recognizes those whose accomplishments “make them stand out as the next generation of leaders,” and winners receive a two-year, $75,000 fellowship.

Since its establishment in 1995, 123 researchers at the University of Washington have been named Sloan Fellows.

Battle’s research focuses on taking a human centered approach to data science and data analytics, specifically looking at how to efficiently process large amounts of data and render them as visualizations while also considering how humans consume and understand data to make decisions. Battle shared that receiving the Sloan Fellow honor is both exciting and rewarding.

“To an extent, it’s still sinking in for me,” Battle said. “Students often ask me to talk about imposter syndrome and how to handle things like that, but the reality is that you have to learn how to deal with it in every stage of your life and career, so even now I’m like, ‘Oh, wow. I won this fellowship — me?’”

Battle says that the financial support of the fellowship will allow her to continue to support her students, who she credits to her success. Additionally, she shares that the recognition itself helps increase awareness of her particular area of research, as a relatively small number of computer science researchers work in the intersecting field of data management and visualization.

“To win this award, I think it helps everyone working in this space, not just me,” Battle said.

Zhu’s research focuses on using calculus and continuous techniques to “put a name to concepts that we already have.” He explained that a major example of this is curvature, which, while intuitively, most people understand (i.e. the difference between flat and curved) and view in our everyday lives (for example, soap bubbles), his work seeks to create a precise definition and study its meaning for different shapes.

Zhu said that the main use of research funding for his field is for collaborative aspects, as getting together in person for conferences with other researchers leads to more efficient progress.

“Those in-person discussions [and] bringing in experts to share ideas is extremely valuable for a surprisingly creative process,” Zhu said.

Zhu added that his research focuses on problems he personally finds interesting and can apply techniques he’s familiar with in a new setting.

For next steps in her research, Battle is interested in developing interventional techniques to reduce bias in data practices. She emphasized that understanding behavioral patterns is important to uncover irresponsible data practices since people are the ones making these tools.

Battle credited her mentors, students, the Allen School, and her prior institution, the University of Maryland, while Zhu thanked his department, mentors, and parents, for their support throughout their research journeys and in the receival of their Sloan Fellow honor.

