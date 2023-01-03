 Skip to main content
U-District Christmas Eve marred by shooting

What exactly does UW Alert report?
Junke Hu

After a fall quarter that saw an increased number of violent episodes in and around the U-District, another incident of gun violence was reported Dec. 24 in a series of university-wide UW Alert messages.

The shooting, which occurred near the intersection of 42nd Street and Roosevelt Avenue, was first reported to the public 10 minutes after it took place, according to the UW Alert sent. Less than an hour later, the area was reopened to the public. 

While police were unable to apprehend a suspect or locate a victim, the incident remains under investigation.

The report comes amidst a quarter rocked by violence — from a three-day period that saw multiple unrelated incidents including a fatality on Greek Row, to an overall increase in theft and other petty crimes. 

Although the investigation is ongoing, no new details have been provided since the attack. The public is advised to remain vigilant.

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @amrine_luke

