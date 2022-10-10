U-District man arrested in connection to dead woman found on campus

On Oct. 4, SPD officers arrested Charles William Becker V in connection to the murder of Mavis Nelson, whose body was found in UW’s Kincaid Ravine below McCarty Hall in June. It is believed that Nelson’s body was dumped on campus after having spent an indeterminate amount of time in Becker’s apartment.

Becker, 32, was previously designated a person of interest in the case by detectives because his DNA was discovered on Nelson’s body at the scene of the crime. He has been charged with first degree murder, a felony crime that carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment in Washington state, as well as violating human remains.

Although details of the case have been limited due to the graphic nature of the crime, it has been released that Nelson, according to a medical examiner, was stabbed to death. While Becker stated that Nelson entered his apartment May 19, there were gaps in his story regarding the exact nature of her death. He also raised the possibility that someone else could have been ultimately responsible for Nelson’s death.

Becker is no stranger to the Washington legal system. In 2015, he was convicted of manslaughter after pleading not guilty in the death of his 4-month-old son, Charles W. Becker VI in Whitman County. Because of this, his DNA was already in the national Combined DNA Index System, streamlining the police’s steps to narrowing in on a suspect in the murder investigation.

Nelson, a member of the Yakima Nation and mother of three, was not known to be missing by her family until her body was identified in August. When SPD initially released details about the case in late June, no names were mentioned. This is standard practice for the department since the King County Medical Examiner releases names of victims to the public in most cases.

The case marks yet another high-profile reminder of the fact that across the country, Native American and Indigenous women are murdered at disproportionately high rates. Washington State is one of the states with the highest murder rates for this population. According to the Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force, nearly 5% of victims in unsolved homicide cases in Washington are Indigenous. This comes despite the fact that the Indigenous population of Washington makes up less than 2% of the state’s total population.

The investigation is ongoing due to remaining questions of whether other suspects were involved in the crime. Becker is being held at the King County Correctional Facility on a $5 million bail.

