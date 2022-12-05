U.S. News ranks UW at No. 6 in ranking of global universities

The U.S. News 2022-2023 university ranking report ranks the University of Washington sixth among global universities. This comes as an improvement from last year’s rankings, which saw UW ranked eighth globally.

The U.S. News ranking includes 2,000 schools, spanning 95 countries. This is a wider pool when compared to last year's 1,750 schools from 90 countries. To create the pool of universities, U.S. News took the 250 top schools from Clarivate’s global reputation survey and then added all global institutions that met the threshold of having published at least 1,250 papers between 2016 and 2020.

U.S. News releases their best global universities ranking every fall. To calculate these rankings, the organization uses 13 different indicators that measure the institutions’ research impact and scientific excellence. The most heavily weighted factors are global research reputation, regional research reputation, and the number of publications that are among the 10% most cited.

UW spokesperson and assistant vice president for media relations Victor Balta, said that the U.S. News ranking differs from many other rankings which factor in selectivity.

“We are certainly proud that the excellent work of our faculty, staff, and students are reflected in this particular ranking,” Balta said. “Global rankings are based on academic research and reputation. The stated focus is on overall reputation, which U.S. News believes can help applicants ‘accurately compare institutions around the world.’”

In recent years, UW has slowly risen up the rankings, coming in 10th place in 2019 and 2020, eighth place in 2021, before now settling at sixth place this year. In this new position, UW now outranks Columbia University and the California Institute of Technology. UW currently outranks other prominent universities such as Yale, Princeton, and Cambridge.

Balta said that UW most likely moved up in this ranking for two main reasons.

“Our global academic reputation was noted by more of our peers in the reputation assessment,” Balta said. “This can result from a greater global presence and visibility at the institution level and among some of our strongest fields. It is also likely that UW faculty have increased their presence in academic journals, publications, books, and citations worldwide.”

Each university is also ranked by individual subjects. While science related courses are broken down into more specialized categories with individual subjects being ranked, the arts and humanities category is not.

UW ranks highly in a variety of STEM subjects, coming in fourth in immunology, sixth in clinical medicine, and seventh in geosciences, social sciences and public health, infectious diseases, and public, environmental, and occupational health. In arts and humanities, UW ranks 67th.

“UW does not chase rankings,” Balta said. “But we are proud to be recognized by rankings that place an emphasis on the impact of the research and scholarship that our faculty, students, and staff make possible.”

The full U.S. News ranking of top global universities can be found on their website.

Reach contributing writer Asma Masude at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @asmayikes

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.