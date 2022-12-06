UAW 4121 negotiates with UW administration to increase postdoc salaries

On Jan. 1, 2023, postdocs at UW will be getting a salary increase due to the new statewide overtime-eligible wage law that is set to go into effect.

There are roughly 900 postdocs at UW. Postdocs are individuals who have a Ph.D. and are appointed for a temporary and defined time (no more than five years), engaged in full-time mentored advanced training to enhance their professional skills and research independence under the direction and supervision of UW faculty mentors. This does not include graduate students.

UAW 4121, the union for academic student employees and postdoctoral students at UW, is continuing to negotiate with UW administration to increase the minimum wage for postdoctoral students. While UW has established $65,000 as the minimum living wage for postdocs, the union is seeking higher wages.

Sam Sumpter, president of UAW 4121 and graduate student in the department of philosophy, explained that they are pushing to increase the minimum wage based on how much it costs to live in Washington state.

“We fundamentally believe that minimum salaries need to keep up with how expensive it is to live here,” Sumpter said.

Victor Balta, UW’s spokesperson, explained in an email that UW is committed to negotiating in good faith to reach a fair agreement.

Balta explained that the current minimum wage at the lowest experience level is around $53,000. UAW 4121 proposed $72,000, which UW administration counterproposed with $65,508.

Negotiations are ongoing, and no agreements have yet been reached. The next meeting between the union and UW administration will be on Dec. 7.

Sumpter said all union members are allowed to and encouraged to get involved. The negotiation process ends with all postdocs voting on the contract proposal. The contract will set the terms of postdoc working conditions for the length of the contract.

Luci Baker is a postdoc for mechanical engineering and a bargaining committee member for UAW 4121. She explained how negotiations are currently going.

“Initially, we gave them our first proposal which was proposing to get everybody significantly above the cost of living,” Baker said. “The admin sort of sat on the proposal for a while. Then, we had a mass meeting with a really good turnout between postdocs and research scientists. We got together to talk about what’s going on with bargaining.”

The following week, UW administration provided a counterproposal that was above the cost of living. Baker said it was unprecedented for them to make such a big jump on the first counterproposal and believes it’s because of the postdocs continuously committed to getting a good contract.

“It will be a huge benefit to have that increase,” Baker said. “For postdocs, a lot of us have dependents like kids or spouses. Trying to make that work on the current compensation level that we have is really difficult. Also, the cost of living in Seattle is very high, especially housing.”

Baker has also struggled with living comfortably with her current salary. Fortunately, she has no dependents, but she has had to cope with unexpected medical bills that made finances tight. She said finding housing that worked with her income after the medical bills was difficult.

It can be challenging to work on the current minimum salary. Baker said there’s no wiggle room for unexpected medical bills or other emergencies. International postdocs have the added struggle of visa fees and travel-related expenses.

